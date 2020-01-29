Looking for a hope? This playlist can help

“Now, the making of a good compilation tape is a subtle art; many ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’. First of all, you’re using someone else’s poetry to express how you feel. This is a delicate thing.” – Nick Hornby, High Fidelity (1995)

Music is one of the greatest and most intangible aspects of human life. An art style that decorates time itself, music is similar to personal faith, in that when it is not practiced or performed, there is little indication to the outside world that it exists at all.

In another striking resemblance to one’s faith, music has the ability to evoke deep emotions in the listener. Hearing the right song at the right time could completely change one’s outlook on a given day, which is the same power held by our most cherished prayers. The two are also similar in that they can only be stored in the listener’s or believer’s heart and mind. That was, of course, before the advent of modern recording techniques, and by extension streaming services, like Spotify.

Aleteia recently jumped on the Spotify bandwagon and we’re thrilled to start bringing our readers, or perhaps more appropriately our listeners, a wide variety of playlists to suit your musical and spiritual needs.

Today, we present an assortment of songs to uplift listeners and bring some much-needed hope in these darkest, coldest winter months. These songs are not the hymns you might hear at Sunday Mass, but rather more contemporary fare, intended to inspire religious introspection in our daily lives.

Without further fanfare, check out the playlist below to hear some hopeful, faith-filled songs.

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1O2uVGEGhgEmPsrt2hAQ3C