Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Art & Culture

Rare burial site of priest discovered under English cathedral

LINCOLN CATHEDRAL
DrMoschi | CC BY-SA 4.0
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jan 29, 2020

50 graves were discovered under the Lincoln Cathedral, but they have yet to be identified.

The famed Lincoln Cathedral, in the UK’s East Midlands, began a restoration effort in 2016 that has since turned into a massive archaeological excavation, unearthing some 50 medieval era graves.

The most recent of these to be discovered is a rare example of a medieval priest’s burial site, in which the clergyman was interred with his pewter chalice and paten — the vessels a priest uses to hold the wine and bread that become the blood and body of Christ during the Communion rite.

The unusual presence of these items identifies the buried man as a priest, but also suggests that his parishioners could have considered the priest to have lived an exceptionally pious life. In an interview with the BBC, Natasha Powers, an archaeologist working at the site, noted:

“It tells us he was a priest, a respected figure who was buried with these tools used for communion so that when called to the Last Judgement he could show he had been able to perform the services, including mass, when alive.”

Although the remains were dated between the 12th and 13th century, the cathedral’s records have not led to an identification of the priest. Other artifacts brought to light by the dig were a rare 11th-century coin bearing the face of Edward the Confessor, and a disembodied hand from an ancient statue.

EDWARD THE CONFESSOR
York Museums Trust | CC BY-SA 4.0

The Vintage News reports that the archaeological effort has also uncovered the remains of Roman structures on the site where they have planned to build a new visitor’s center. This artifacts include an ornate plaster wall, a surprisingly well-preserved incense holder, a Roman spoon, and a small container thought to once contain perfume. Once the excavation is finished, they hope to restore the walls in their entirety.

Although the dig has become an important part of the project, the workers at Lincoln Cathedral have not forgotten the restoration goals. Both efforts are being conducted in tandem, which is rapidly depleting the initial 12 million pounds allotted for the restoration.

Despite this, they expect to continue both projects, as the renovations and new visitors’ center were undertaken with the hope of revitalizing tourist traffic. With nearly 1,000 years of history surrounding Lincoln Cathedral, it’s anyone’s guess what the dedicated experts working at the site will uncover next.

Tags:
ArchaeologyChurch HistoryEngland
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  3. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: The March for Life takes Washington DC by storm …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
  5. Patty Knap
    New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
  6. John Burger
    Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Flowers have an important role at Mass
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]