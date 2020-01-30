Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children

Pray
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Why St. John Bosco is patron saint of entertainers

ST JOHN BOSCO
Public Domain
Philip Kosloski | Jan 30, 2020

Magicians, acrobats and comedians can all find inspiration in the life of St. John Bosco.

The entertainment industry in the modern world is often looked down upon, especially when the shows produced are contrary to Christian moral values. However, it doesn’t mean that the entire industry should be thrown out or is incompatible with Christianity.

In fact, St. John Bosco would argue that entertainment has the potential to open people’s hearts to the Gospel message.

According to M.S. Pine, in her book A sketch of the life and works of the Venerable Don Bosco, entertainment played a vital role in the saint’s formation. During his childhood, neighbors would flock to his mother’s barn, where she would tell Bible stories. Her narratives were complemented by the jovial acts of her son.

Little John was frequently called upon to report the Sunday sermon — for he had a prodigious memory — or read aloud, or perform some juggling tricks. But these diversions, which he had learned at a fair, were generally enacted under a large old pear tree, his [acts] beginning and ending with prayer or a hymn. Indeed his only end in these humorous entertainments was to gain a moral influence over his audience: prayer and rosary, or no admittance, was his inflexible law, to which all willingly submitted.

John Bosco perfected his performances and was extremely talented in nearly every form of entertainment.

He became a practiced acrobat, danced, turned somersaults, walked on his hands, his feet in the air, multiplied eggs, drew nuts from the noses of the spectators, and transferred watches to neighboring pockets, with other tricks, all enthusiastically applauded by his rural admirers. I have often thought that in his extraordinary genius for fun and humor we may find a partial explanation of the wonderful magnetism with which he attracted the boy nature of every class.

Later when he was ordained a priest and felt a calling to look after orphans, he used his ability to entertain to captivate the young boys with the beauty of the Gospel.

Entertainment has a profound ability to lower our defenses and open us up to the joy the Gospel can give. While many use entertainment for questionable ends, it can still be used as an effective means of evangelization.

Read more:
Watch: Pope Francis entertained by a magician-priest inspired by St. John Bosco
Read more:
St. John Bosco’s prayer to the Virgin Mary against demonic spirits

 

