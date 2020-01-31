Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Lifestyle

Catholic women’s “Genius” conference makes a comeback

GENIUS CONFERENCE
Genius Catholic Women’s Conference | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Jan 31, 2020

The one-of-a-kind event promises good fun and great formation in Texas this March.

When Catholic speaker and writer Liv Harrison was asked to write the content for a women’s conference last year, she never imagined the event’s runaway success. Past attendees are rejoicing that the Genius Conference is back for a second year, especially given that it almost didn’t happen.

“The Genius Conference exists because last year I was asked to write a women’s conference,” Harrison says. “I named it after the feminine genius.”

Although Harrison had initially balked at writing “yet another Catholic women’s conference,” something special had happened at Genius. Something different.

“The intention was to have a conference where all women could come together,” Harrison says. “Not a moms conference, not a young adult conference, but a weekend all about women and drawing from St. John Paul II’s writings on the feminine genius.”

The weekend featured traditional Catholic prayer like Mass and the Rosary, but with a modern feel so that it lay somewhere between a conference and a retreat. The result stunned Harrison:

“An intimacy was formed that we never expected, that you don’t usually have at a conference. The Holy Spirit was working. It was really different, a breath of fresh air. It ended up being crazy successful and hit this niche that we almost didn’t know was missing.”

The presence of the Holy Spirit was surely felt, as four women came back to the Church after attending the conference.

Then Harrison found out that the company that had sponsored the Genius Conference was restructuring and would not be able to produce it again. For the conference participants, this was a crisis. They had seen such a positive impact in their lives from the weekend that they wanted it to take place again.

“It was the women who attended who asked for me to ‘make it happen’ again,” she says.

Harrison decided to take a wild leap of faith and draw from her own resources to bring the Genius Conference back again. “I’m now financing the conference completely on my own,” she says.

But she is trusting in God’s providence, casting out into the depths confident that the Genius Conference is His will: “This is a weekend that is powerful and legitimately changed lives.”

If you’re a Catholic woman available the weekend of March 6-8, consider traveling to Irving, Texas, for a conference that promises both a fun time with friends and deep spiritual formation. You can get tickets here or at GeniusWomensConference.com. Also the conference is still accepting sponsors, and anyone interested can reach Harrison at liv@thelivharrison.com.

Harrison has arranged the following speaker line-up:

  • Mary Lenaburg, Keynote Speaker & Author: Lenaburg is a writer, speaker, wife and mother sharing her witness and testimony to groups of all ages about God’s redeeming love and that faith is the courage to want what God wants for us, even if we cannot see where the path leads. Mary’s first book, Be Brave in the Scared: How I Learned to Trust God During My Most Difficult Days was published by Ave Maria Press in May 2019.
  • Kathryn Whitaker, Speaker & Author: Whitaker is a wife, mom of six, speaker, author, and self-proclaimed lover of a good Instastory. Her book, Live Big, Love Bigger was published in 2019 and shares how to live an authentically “hell yes” kind of life.
  • Ali Hoffman, Speaker & Creative/Youth Director: Hoffman served with NET Ministries and upon graduating from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota with a degree in Catholic Studies and Family Studies, she moved back home to Texas and is now a co-youth director at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic church in Carrollton, Texas.
  • Allison Sullivan, Speaker & Author/Podcaster: Sullivan is wife to Seth Sullivan and mom to five children. She has written a book (Rock Paper Scissors) and she hosts a podcast (Sinner Saint Sister). She travels to speak and teach for youth and women’s ministry events.
  • Liv Harrison, Creator & Emcee: Liv is known for being a public speaker and an emcee with a gift for humor, storytelling and wisdom. She works with youth, in marriage ministry, and has spoken across the nation. She has been a frequent voice on Sirius XM and the Guadalupe Radio Network KSHJ 1430AM both as a guest and as a co-host. She is a wife and mother of two.
Read more:
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Read more:
New app builds community, faith formation for Catholic women
Tags:
Women
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
  4. John Burger
    Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to …
  5. J-P Mauro
    Orthodox seminarians shock French ‘Voice’ judges
  6. Daily Catholic Prayer
    Today, say a prayer for your spouse
  7. Patty Knap
    New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Put your life in order with this prayer by St. Thomas Aquinas
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]