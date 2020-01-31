Invite God into your heart with this prayer

God loves us dearly and wants his love to burn within the depths of our soul.
This is when our faith is tested, to see if we will continue to love God through the dry periods of our spiritual life. One way to awaken our souls is to ask God for greater passion in our life of him and to reignite the flame within us.
Here is such a prayer from the Golden Manual that can help begin a time of meditation, dwelling upon the love that we have for the author of love and life.
O my own most compassionate Lord, write on the tablet of my heart the sweet memory of thee, which no forgetfulness may ever erase, that I may ever burn with the desire of thee, that I may be wholly set on fire with the flame of thy love, and drowned in the deluge of thy charity.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?