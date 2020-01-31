Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Spirituality

“Mama Bosco” is on the way to canonization

Margaret Occhiena
Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jan 31, 2020

St. John Bosco’s mother is known as a “venerable” in the Catholic Church.

While many know and love St. John Bosco, did you know that his mother is on the way to canonization? Margaret Occhiena was born in Italy in 1788 and married at the age of 24. She had three sons before her husband died in 1817.

She never remarried and committed herself to raising her three boys by example, showing them her own love of the Catholic faith. Author M.S. Pine gives a little taste of her parenting style in
A sketch of the life and works of the Venerable Don Bosco (published in 1916).

Margaret Bosco did not bring her sons up in softness or idleness. They rose with the sun in the summer, and long before dawn in the winter; dutiful children, they worked in the fields and helped in the house — prayer, work and play divided their day; their meals were frugal and they took their night’s rest on the floor. John was inured early, you see, to penance; but under this regime he flourished, and was the delight of his mother’s heart because of his tender piety, his purity of conscience, and his love tor the poor.

Even though Margaret was illiterate, she possessed a great wisdom and love of education that she passed on to her children.

Margaret, though her prospect of education had been blighted by the repressive measures of the time, had a beautiful mind, with rare force of character; she was somewhat of a poet, too, for from nature and from little daily happenings, she could draw analogies most sweetly spiritual, and these have often a lasting influence with children.

Her influence was so great in St. John Bosco’s life, that when he needed help with the orphan boys that he was housing and raising, he instinctively knew they needed a mother. Recalling the love he experienced as a child, Bosco turned to his own mother!

“Madre mia,” he said caressingly, “I need a mother for my poor boys, some one to care for them and love them, some one to manage my large household. Ah, if I could only bring the most precious treasure I have here in Becchi — my mother — to Turin!”

She accepted the mission and had a busy life at the Oratory, helping her son with anything he needed, “Margaret washed and ironed for them, made and repaired their clothes, cooked, swept and did the menial work of the house, besides cultivating a vegetable garden and keeping a poultry yard. She was never idle and no religious was ever poorer. Mamma Margaret, as she was called, was so beloved that she had a host of little self-constituted helpers who took delight in relieving her.”

Besides all of these “household tasks,” Margaret was a comforting and motherly presence for all the boys and she continued to guide her son with her gentle wisdom.

She died at the age of 68 on November 25, 1856 and her official cause for canonization was begun in 1995. Pope Benedict XVI declared her “venerable” on October 23, 2006.

Read more:
5 Keys to a good education according to St. John Bosco
Read more:
This dream of St. John Bosco highlights the power of the Rosary over the devil
Tags:
ParentingSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
  4. John Burger
    Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to …
  5. J-P Mauro
    Orthodox seminarians shock French ‘Voice’ judges
  6. Daily Catholic Prayer
    Today, say a prayer for your spouse
  7. Patty Knap
    New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Put your life in order with this prayer by St. Thomas Aquinas
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]