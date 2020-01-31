Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Lifestyle

Mom’s genius device for kids with special needs goes viral

PERSONALISED BY NAT
Personalised by Nat | Facebook | Fair Use
Cerith Gardiner | Jan 31, 2020

A seatbelt strap alerting first responders of a child’s disbilities can be a life saver.

Natalie Bell, a mom-of-five from Victoria, Australia, has recently demonstrated how children really can be a parent’s best source of inspiration.

Drawing from her own experiences with her daughter Shae, who has a cochlear implant, the mom developed a special cover that goes over a seat belt that will make first responders aware of her child’s needs in case of emergency: the magnetic field of the MRI could potentially cause some damage to Shae, who was born with hearing loss.

“I always wonder what would happen if I was in a car accident with my daughter in the car and I was unable to let the doctors know that my daughter could not have a MRI due to having a cochlear implant,” the innovative mom shared on her website, Personalized by Nat. And it’s a worry many other parents of children with special needs might have.

After sharing her personalized strap on Facebook, Bell has been receiving requests from parents with children who have various sorts of disabilities. In response, she has added the new straps to her online shop that sells personalized products available in the United States on Amazon for $16.

For children with autism, the strap states that the child is autistic and may resist help; for youngsters who have dextrocardia (whereby the heart is on the right-hand side of the body instead of the left) the medical team will know straight away in case of the need for resuscitation; with another strap alerting emergency responders to the fact a child is deaf and may not hear instructions.

The clever strap is portable so can also be attached to backpacks, or seatbelts on the school bus or any other vehicle. It is also useful for adults who may have particular conditions, such as Alzheimer’s.

Read more:
Hairdressers who go to incredible lengths for their clients with autism
Read more:
New program helps people with disabilities practice being in airports
