Mom’s genius device for kids with special needs goes viral

A seatbelt strap alerting first responders of a child’s disbilities can be a life saver.
Drawing from her own experiences with her daughter Shae, who has a cochlear implant, the mom developed a special cover that goes over a seat belt that will make first responders aware of her child’s needs in case of emergency: the magnetic field of the MRI could potentially cause some damage to Shae, who was born with hearing loss.
“I always wonder what would happen if I was in a car accident with my daughter in the car and I was unable to let the doctors know that my daughter could not have a MRI due to having a cochlear implant,” the innovative mom shared on her website, Personalized by Nat. And it’s a worry many other parents of children with special needs might have.
After sharing her personalized strap on Facebook, Bell has been receiving requests from parents with children who have various sorts of disabilities. In response, she has added the new straps to her online shop that sells personalized products available in the United States on Amazon for $16.
For children with autism, the strap states that the child is autistic and may resist help; for youngsters who have dextrocardia (whereby the heart is on the right-hand side of the body instead of the left) the medical team will know straight away in case of the need for resuscitation; with another strap alerting emergency responders to the fact a child is deaf and may not hear instructions.
The clever strap is portable so can also be attached to backpacks, or seatbelts on the school bus or any other vehicle. It is also useful for adults who may have particular conditions, such as Alzheimer’s.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?