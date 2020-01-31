Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Art & Culture

Watch this Georgian Orthodox priest’s chant move Pope Francis

Share
Print
J-P Mauro

Father Seraphim leads his choir to chant in the ancient Aramaic language, the same spoken by Jesus Christ.

Back in 2016, Pope Francis made a pontifical visit to Georgia, where he was greeted by the chants of the Georgian Orthodox priest Father Seraphim and his choir. The Holy Father was so taken by the performance that he kept his head bowed for the duration.

The music is so wonderfully chilling. It opens up with several male voices in droning chords, while a little girl sings the introduction. She is joined by another soft male voice in harmony for a verse, but then Father Seraphim opens up with his exceptional, full and piercing tenor. When the Orthodox priest erupted into song the whole room stood in awe of the sacred prayer, which almost sounds like a lamentation.

Slate cites the tune as it as a musical adaptation of Psalm 53, called “Our Father”. It is just one of many incredible recordings produced by Father Seraphim for the AssyrianEasternOrthodox Youtube page, which is worth a visit if you enjoy the video below.

Father Seraphim is an Assyrian Christian who lives and conducts his ministry in Georgia. As a priest, he tends to a flock of about 2,000 Assyrians living in the Georgian town of Kenda, where he celebrates Mass for them in their native Aramaic language. The ancient chants, which Father Seraphim has made popular through viral videos, developed to suit the needs of his Aramaic services.

In an interview with Georgian Journal, Father Seraphim explained that he felt called to be a priest in his mid 20s. The former martial artist, who once won the Trans-Caucasian Championship in wrestling, said that in his youth he had several close calls with death, including a fall into a cement mixer, which brought him to his faith.

Of his music, Father Seraphim told Georgian Journal:

Chanting, be it in Aramaic or Georgian, is a unique thing. The main difference is, of course, in the language itself, and another in the tune and cadence. Chanting in Aramaic is completely different culture-wise. It is Eastern, after all, and we replicated it exactly as it sounded in ancient times. Well, almost exactly.

Tags:
Christian MusicChurch HistoryScripture
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
  4. John Burger
    Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to …
  5. Daily Catholic Prayer
    Today, say a prayer for your spouse
  6. J-P Mauro
    Orthodox seminarians shock French ‘Voice’ judges
  7. Patty Knap
    New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Put your life in order with this prayer by St. Thomas Aquinas
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]