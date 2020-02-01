Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
For Her

10 Tips for the pregnant and exhausted mother

PREGNANCY
Syda productions | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Sarah Surette | Feb 01, 2020

Put these things in place and you’ll save your energy — and your sanity!

Growing a human from scratch is hard work. Even the most healthy and resilient among us find ourselves weary at one point or another during our pregnancy. Add to that running after another child or two (or more) and all the other regular demands and the day can quickly begin to look insurmountable. Here are 10 simple tips for the exhausted mom. May they benefit you as much as they did me!

1
Grocery pickup/delivery

I discovered curbside grocery pickup near me when I was pregnant with my third. I wish I had found it sooner. All I had to do was order my groceries online, prepay then select a time for pick up or delivery. A quick online search will tell you which stores in your area offer the same services.

2
Create a snack drawer for the kids

Clean out a drawer and fill it with snacks that the kids can get themselves. You can save money by buying in bulk and separating them out into smaller portions. This idea will also work for snacks that need to be refrigerated. Just set aside a section in the fridge that is accessible for small hands.

3
Let the kids help out around the house

Either the house can be pristine or your sanity can be intact. Both cannot usually be attained at the same time. Make a list of all of the housework that needs to be done and decide which can be done imperfectly by children. In my house the kids regularly sweep, vacuum, wipe down the kitchen table, “fold” their clothes and do a general tidy in each room. Let them do it. Fight the urge to redo their work. 

4
Plan for the morning the night before

Look at your calendar before you go to bed and set up for the coming day. My evening includes setting out clothes for the kids and myself, pulling out meat to thaw for dinner the next night and prepping the diaper bag. Just a little bit of effort in advance will save so much the following day when you are trying to get out of the house in time.

5
Have a game plan for prenatal appointments

Finding a sitter for all of your prenatal appointments isn’t always possible. My 4- and 5-year-olds accompanied me to most of my check-ups. I would give them a snack on the way in and would have a few different things to occupy them in my bag. I had a book for each of them, a game or manipulative of some sort, and the Netflix app ready to go on my phone. Sometimes we only needed one and sometimes we needed them all. 

6
Plan meals that can be made in bulk and frozen

Lasagna, stew, and spaghetti sauce can all be made in large quantities and frozen for another day. The effort involved takes a bit more than a single meal, but will help you get through the dinnertime witching hour when your energy is already depleted.

7
Buy in bulk

Getting out of the house at the last minute with children in tow is made that much harder when you’re pregnant. A simple errand quickly becomes an epic quest anytime you have to leave the house. Cut down on unnecessary trips by buying in bulk. 

8
Create capsule wardrobes

Do you feel like you’re always staring down a huge pile of laundry? Do you and your children take forever to pick the right outfit? Go through everyone’s clothes and get rid of the excess. Minimizing clothes that aren’t needed will cut down on the amount of laundry, save you money, and make getting ready in the morning easier.

9
Just say no!

Clear your calendar as much as you are able and stop committing to things that overwhelm you. This is not a time to overextend yourself. 

10
Just say yes!

Next time someone offers to help you, let them! Accepting help doesn’t mean that you aren’t capable. Let someone give you a hand once in a while so you can breathe. You are a wildly capable human, accomplishing so much every day and giving so much of yourself for the love of your family.

 

