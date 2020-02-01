Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Lifestyle

12 Ways to honor the Holy Family this February

FAMILY
Shutterstock-Thoom
Share
Print
Annabelle Moseley | Feb 01, 2020

What the month of February means to Catholics and how to honor it in your home …

Did you know that in the Catholic Church, each of the 12 months of the year has a devotional theme?

For Catholics, February is the month devoted to The Holy Family, and it is an ideal time to strengthen our own family and its connection to Jesus’s family. Continuing our monthly series on ways to showcase each month’s Catholic theme in your life, here are 12 ways you can align your family to the Holy Family this February:

1
Consecrate your family to the Holy Family.

Here are some prayers you can use.

2
Pray the Family Rosary together.

When you do, add a special prayer to the Holy Family, like this one.

3
Strengthen and/or affirm your family's devotion to the Eucharist as the nourishment of family life.

Purpose to keep the Sabbath holy together, and not let worldly distractions or secular obligations get in the way. Remind everyone of the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist as you drive to church together. Pope John Paul II wrote, “In the eucharistic gift of charity the Christian family finds the foundation and soul of its communion and its mission” (Letter on the Family, No. 57).

4
Place an icon or image of the Holy Family on your table.

One recommendation is the statue “A Quiet Moment” by Timothy P. Schmalz. Put a treasured picture of your own family beside it, as a way of seeking blessing and intercession for your family from the Holy Family.

5
Strengthen your family bonds through shared joy.

During the month of February, plan something fun you can all do together! Maybe it’s a family outing to the aquarium, a sporting event, or a movie. Perhaps it’s baking a special dessert together and sharing the sweetness.

6
Create a “Family Feast Day.”

You can base it on a devotion to a saint, or the patron saint of your wedding day and/or the day you moved into or blessed your new home. If you haven’t yet had your house blessed or consecrated, make plans to do so! After all, your home is the domestic church for your family, and a beating heart of sorrows and joys where you all dwell and grow. What better month could there be to bless it?

7
Share stories of beloved family members.

Pay special attention to those who have passed. Tell family anecdotes and pass down the oral tradition. Make sure to talk about those who have lived their faith through difficulties in an exemplary manner! This gives such roots and foundational meaning to our lives and identities as children of God.

8
Together, with your family, write a short prayer you can say following Grace before meals.

For example: “God bless the (Last name here) family!” while holding hands and raising them up together.

9
Design a ritual of forgiveness.

You may have one already and don’t realize that’s what it is! Perhaps to make peace with another member of the family you make a pot of tea to share as a gesture of forgiveness or play a special song that signifies to other family members: “I love you and I want to start new.” One nice idea: put a special cookie, or crackers and cheese or fruit on a plate, with an icon of the Holy Family as a centerpiece. Call the hurt or angry person(s) over for a chat, a hug, a shared apology, and a snack together from the “Holy Family plate.”

10
Together with the other members of your family, name your home.

It can be named after a saint, or take its inspiration from a place in the Bible; it can have something to do with the name of the street you live on, an attribute you strive for, or your last name. But naming your home something gives an epic quality to your life that creates a sense of bonding among family members that cannot be taken for granted.

11
Have a holy water font at the door.

 

Bless yourselves and each other as you leave and return.

12
Bless each other at bedtime and mention each family member's name in prayer before falling asleep.

Think of that classic television series, The Waltons, which closed each episode with that beautiful ritual!

As we end each day, let us recall these words of Pope St. John Paul II: “The family, more than any other human reality, is the place in which the person is loved for himself and in which he learns to live the sincere gift of self.” God bless your family.

Read more:
Why enjoy tamales for the feast of February 2?
Read more:
A prayer to the Holy Family of Nazareth to bring love to your own family
Tags:
FamilyPrayer
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
  4. John Burger
    Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to …
  5. Daily Catholic Prayer
    Today, say a prayer for your spouse
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Put your life in order with this prayer by St. Thomas Aquinas
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Inspirational quotes from the legendary Kobe Bryant
  8. J-P Mauro
    Orthodox seminarians shock French ‘Voice’ judges
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]