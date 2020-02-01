Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Confession brought Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker back to the Catholic Church

Harrison Butker
JAMIE SQUIRE | GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA | AFP
Zelda Caldwell | Feb 01, 2020

The Super Bowl-bound Butker talks about his faith in this EWTN interview.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, all eyes are on quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garappolo, representing the ascent of the league’s younger generation to the league’s biggest contest. 

Kansas City Chiefs’ place kicker Harrison Butker may not be a household name, but the sure-footed 24-year-old could end up being the deciding factor in a game that is expected to come down to the wire. He is second in NFL history in career field goal percentage with 89.7%.

In an interview with EWTN last year, Butker talked about how he was raised Catholic, but, like many teens, began to lose his faith in his high school years. In the interview, he explains how talking with a Catholic teammate at Georgia Tech led him back to the sacrament of Confession, where he experienced a powerful conversion of heart.

Watch the entire interview here:

 

And check out the Knights of Columbus video on Butker’s faith journey here:

Coincidentally, another Catholic kicker, the Baltimore Raven’s Justin Tucker,  holds first place for highest field goal percentage with a 96.6% over his career. Tucker has also been open about his faith, and has made headlines here for singing “Ave Maria.”

FaithSports
