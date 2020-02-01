Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Spirituality

Prayer to protect against the Wuhan coronavirus

VIRUS
Adam Yusof | Shutterstock
Feb 01, 2020

May it do no more harm …

Our Father, we trustingly pray to you, asking
that the Wuhan coronavirus may do no more harm,
that the epidemic may be swiftly gotten under control,
and that you restore the health of those affected
and peace to the places where the virus has arrived.

Welcome into your kingdom
the people who have died from this illness,
and comfort their families.

Sustain and protect the healthcare personnel who are fighting it,
and inspire and bless those working to control it.

Lord Jesus, doctor of our bodies and souls,
we feel impotent
in the face of this international health emergency,
but we trust in You.

Give us peace and health.
Mother Mary, protect us and continue to take care of us,
and lead us through your love to your Son, Jesus.

Amen.

Find prayers for specific needs here.

Tags:
PrayerPrayers for a Particular Need
