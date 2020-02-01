Prayer to protect against the Wuhan coronavirus

Our Father, we trustingly pray to you, askingthat the Wuhan coronavirus may do no more harm,that the epidemic may be swiftly gotten under control,and that you restore the health of those affectedand peace to the places where the virus has arrived.

Welcome into your kingdom

the people who have died from this illness,

and comfort their families.

Sustain and protect the healthcare personnel who are fighting it,

and inspire and bless those working to control it.

Lord Jesus, doctor of our bodies and souls,

we feel impotent

in the face of this international health emergency,

but we trust in You.

Give us peace and health.

Mother Mary, protect us and continue to take care of us,

and lead us through your love to your Son, Jesus.

Amen.

~

