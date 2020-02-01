Prayer to St. Brigid for protection from evil

While St. Patrick is widely known as the Patron Saint of Ireland, St. Brigid is also dearly beloved by the Irish people and is considered the Patroness of Ireland. She lived during the 6th century and is responsible for the founding of many monasteries throughout the Emerald Isle. Brigid was regarded so highly that the people called her the “Mary of Erin.”

Many legends have been written about her that extol her virtues, but also picture her as an intercessor, able to invoke God’s power to perform many miracles.

Here is a prayer to St. Brigid that asks for her protection from evil and all danger, lighting the way on the path to virtue.