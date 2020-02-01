Prayer to St. Brigid for protection from evil

Next to St. Patrick, “The Mary of Erin” is widely known for her powerful intercession.
Many legends have been written about her that extol her virtues, but also picture her as an intercessor, able to invoke God’s power to perform many miracles.
Here is a prayer to St. Brigid that asks for her protection from evil and all danger, lighting the way on the path to virtue.
O Glorious St. Brigid, Mother of the Churches of Erin, patroness of our missionary race, wherever their lot may be cast, be thou our guide in the paths of virtue, protect us amid temptation, shield us from danger. Preserve to us the heritage of chastity and temperance; keep ever brightly burning on the altar of our hearts the sacred Fire of Faith, Charity, and Hope, that thus we may emulate the ancient piety of Ireland’s children, and the Church of Erin may shine with peerless glory as of old. Thou wert styled by our fathers “The Mary of Erin,” secure for us by thy prayers the all-powerful protection of the Blessed Virgin, that we may be numbered here among her most fervent clients, and may hereafter merit a place together with Thee and the countless Saints of Ireland, in the ranks of her triumphant children in Paradise. Amen.
