Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Church

Steaks and crab: Bishops make bet on Super Bowl LIV

SUPERBOWL BET
Bishop James V. Johnston, Jr./Facebook/Fair Use | Shutterstock | Archdiocese of San Francisco
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Feb 01, 2020

Either Johnston or Cordileone is going to enjoy a good meal next week …

Sports are a force that unite people, as Pope Francis likes to point out, and the respective bishops of the competing Super Bowl teams this Sunday are making his point, with some local flavor.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers on February 2 in Miami.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco and Bishop James Johnston Jr. of Kansas City-St. Joseph have made a wager on the game:

If the 49ers lose, Archbishop Cordileone will send Dungeness crabs, a Fisherman’s Wharf treat, over to Kansas City.

If the Chiefs lose, steaks from the Kansas City Steak Company will be headed over to San Francisco.

More importantly, the bishop are praying that the game will be marked by sportsmanship, and that the players will be safe from injury.

 

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
  4. John Burger
    Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to …
  5. Daily Catholic Prayer
    Today, say a prayer for your spouse
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Put your life in order with this prayer by St. Thomas Aquinas
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Inspirational quotes from the legendary Kobe Bryant
  8. J-P Mauro
    Orthodox seminarians shock French ‘Voice’ judges
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]