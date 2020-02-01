Steaks and crab: Bishops make bet on Super Bowl LIV

Either Johnston or Cordileone is going to enjoy a good meal next week …
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers on February 2 in Miami.
Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco and Bishop James Johnston Jr. of Kansas City-St. Joseph have made a wager on the game:
If the 49ers lose, Archbishop Cordileone will send Dungeness crabs, a Fisherman’s Wharf treat, over to Kansas City.
If the Chiefs lose, steaks from the Kansas City Steak Company will be headed over to San Francisco.
More importantly, the bishop are praying that the game will be marked by sportsmanship, and that the players will be safe from injury.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?