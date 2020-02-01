Steaks and crab: Bishops make bet on Super Bowl LIV

Sports are a force that unite people, as Pope Francis likes to point out, and the respective bishops of the competing Super Bowl teams this Sunday are making his point, with some local flavor.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers on February 2 in Miami.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco and Bishop James Johnston Jr. of Kansas City-St. Joseph have made a wager on the game:

If the 49ers lose, Archbishop Cordileone will send Dungeness crabs, a Fisherman’s Wharf treat, over to Kansas City.

If the Chiefs lose, steaks from the Kansas City Steak Company will be headed over to San Francisco.

More importantly, the bishop are praying that the game will be marked by sportsmanship, and that the players will be safe from injury.