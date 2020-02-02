Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Lifestyle

4 Ways to celebrate Candlemas with your family

CREPES
Kikerodry | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Fr. Michael Rennier | Feb 02, 2020

Everybody will love these fun ways of marking the Feast of the Presentation!

Since becoming Catholic, I’ve noticed that the richness of the Catholic calendar has brought great joy to our lives. We’re discovering all these holidays I never knew about before. Suddenly, I’m anticipating them like a small child. On St. Agnes Day our family enjoyed a cake shaped like a lamb after dinner. On Epiphany, the kids and I blessed the front door of our house with blessed chalk and then eat a King Cake. On St. Lucy Day, the kids hand-delivered a bunch of cookies to me while one was wearing a crown of candles. On St. Nicholas Day, I can put my shoes by the fireplace and was rewarded with chocolate coins.

I’m sensing a theme here – candy and cake. Being Catholic is truly amazing! I promise I didn’t convert just for the sweets. Truly, though, there’s something endearing about how we fast from meat on Fridays and give up luxuries during Lent, but on feast days, we actually feast. By entering the Church, we’ve stepped into a whole beautiful culture that marks out the passage of our lives with joyful penance, by acknowledging different seasons that are distinct and unique. It isn’t all feasting. It isn’t all fasting. It’s the recognition that human beings need both.

There’s a holiday I didn’t understand at all before I was Catholic – the Feast of the Presentation. Every year, it takes place on February 2. It marks the moment when Mary and Joseph brought Jesus to the Temple as an infant – 40 days old, exactly how far February 2 is from Christmas – and made an offering to thank God for the birth of their son. As they entered the Temple, an old man named Simeon saw them, declaring that the Christ child would become the light of the world.

This is why the Presentation is also celebrated as “Candlemas.” This is the day the priest brings out all the new candles he’s ordered for the coming year and blesses them before Mass. Those candles represent the fact that the light of the world is here, that whatever shadows have darkened our days are going to pass. It’s a moment of hope and joy, and it’s worth celebrating.

Here are a few traditional ways to celebrate Candlemas …

Cheer on the groundhog!

Candlemas also happens to be Groundhog Day, when a groundhog named Phil comes out of his winter home and tries not to get too scared of his shadow. Believe it or not, the two holidays are connected. Here’s an old English saying:

If Candlemas be fair and bright, Come winter, have another flight.

If Candlemas bring clouds and rain, Go winter, and come not again.

February 2 is halfway between the start of winter and the official start of spring, so after a few months of early, dark, cold nights it makes sense to indulge in a little hopeful weather predicting. The candles, of course, represent the coming of the light into a dark world as the Church calendar progresses towards the brightness of Easter. The Groundhog tradition isn’t random – it sprang from Christian roots.

Go to Mass for the procession

This year, it’s easy to remember Candlemas because it falls on a Sunday, but most years it’s a different day of the week. Find a parish with a Mass that incldes the full blessing of candles and the procession. It’s a beautiful ritual that appeals to the imagination of children. These are the sort of church experiences that they remember.

Eat crepes

Yes, there are desserts involved in this holiday, too. The traditional Candlemas treat is crepes. Ideally, the family gets together and each person cooks his or her own crepe, including a challenge to see who can flip the crepe with the pan most gracefully without breaking it. Optional pro-level challenge: Hold a coin in one hand while flipping the crepe with the other. I don’t know the symbolism of it — I think the crepe represents the sun, but anytime I get the chance to eat crepes I don’t ask questions.

Pick flowers

There’s a type of flower that grows widely throughout Europe and North America called the Galanthus flower. More commonly, it’s known as a Snowdrop, or a Candlemas Bell, because they often bloom right around the time of Candlemas. It’s bad luck to pick them before the holiday but on the day itself I can’t think of a better way to decorate the dining room table for dinner.

Even if our furry animal friend predicts six more weeks of winter, and even if the days are still short and dark, the celebration of Candlemas speaks a simple, joyful truth – every shadow gives way to the light, and every fast is followed by a feast.

Read more:
Candlemas: A photo essay
Read more:
Throat problems? Have it blessed on the feast of St. Blase
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  3. John Burger
    Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Inspirational quotes from the legendary Kobe Bryant
  6. Daily Catholic Prayer
    Today, say a prayer for your spouse
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Put your life in order with this prayer by St. Thomas Aquinas
  8. John Burger
    What the Catholic Church did during the Holocaust is subject of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]