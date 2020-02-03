5 Bible verses for better Mondays

When Mondays are difficult to endure, here are some Bible verses to pick up your spirits.
While we can sulk in our depression, it’s much better to open-up a Bible and see what God’s word has to say to us. Here are five such verses that can help lift us up and turn around our Mondays.
1 For I know well the plans I have in mind for you—oracle of the Lord—plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope. When you call me, and come and pray to me, I will listen to you. When you look for me, you will find me. Yes, when you seek me with all your heart. (Jeremiah 29:11-13)
2Lord, be gracious to us; for you we wait. Be our strength every morning, our salvation in time of trouble! (Isaiah 33:2)
3My soul, be at rest in God alone, from whom comes my hope. God alone is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not fall. (Psalm 62:6-7)
4Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for yourselves. (Matthew 11:28-29)
5Therefore, my beloved brothers, be firm, steadfast, always fully devoted to the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain. ( 1 Corinthians 15:58)
