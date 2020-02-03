Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
5 Bible verses for better Mondays

Philip Kosloski | Feb 03, 2020

When Mondays are difficult to endure, here are some Bible verses to pick up your spirits.

Mondays in modern culture are notoriously linked to a more depressed outlook on life. The weekend is over and now it is back to “real life.”

While we can sulk in our depression, it’s much better to open-up a Bible and see what God’s word has to say to us. Here are five such verses that can help lift us up and turn around our Mondays.

1
For I know well the plans I have in mind for you—oracle of the Lord—plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope. When you call me, and come and pray to me, I will listen to you. When you look for me, you will find me. Yes, when you seek me with all your heart. (Jeremiah 29:11-13)

2
Lord, be gracious to us; for you we wait. Be our strength every morning, our salvation in time of trouble! (Isaiah 33:2)

3
My soul, be at rest in God alone, from whom comes my hope. God alone is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not fall. (Psalm 62:6-7)

4
Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for yourselves. (Matthew 11:28-29)

5
Therefore, my beloved brothers, be firm, steadfast, always fully devoted to the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain. ( 1 Corinthians 15:58)

Read more:
A bad case of the Mondays
Read more:
A Prayer for Mondays
