Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Art & Culture

New technology helps experts analyze ancient handwriting

Tel Aviv University
Tel Aviv University | Semitic Museum, Harvard University.
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Feb 03, 2020

Archaeologists glean new insights of the ancient world.

Over 100 years ago, archaeologist George Andrew Reisner stumbled upon a treasure trove of more than 100 pottery fragments, which were covered in Hebrew script. Dated between 850 BC and 750 BC, these “Samaria ostraca” seemed to experts to be inscribed simply with names and addresses for the shipment of goods. Now a new technology has shown them to bear greater significance.

A multidisciplinary team of experts from Tel Aviv University (TAU) has conducted a study of the “Samaria ostraca” fragments utilizing brand new handwriting analysis technology. In a study, published on the TAU website, they determined that 31 of the fragments bore the handwriting of just two individuals.

This revelation seems relatively inconsequential, but Sight Magazine reports that it has provided new insights into the organization of ancient Israel’s infrastructure. Professor Israel Finkelstein, one of the study’s researchers, wrote:

“If only two scribes wrote the examined Samaria texts contemporaneously and both were located in Samaria rather than in the countryside, this would indicate a palace bureaucracy at the peak of the kingdom of Israel’s prosperity.”

Their findings also give clues as to the literacy in the region during the 8th century BC. Professor Eli Piasetzky, another of the study’s authors, noted that the existence of only two writers on so many of the pieces suggests that literacy was limited. This seems to contradict a 2016 study by the same team, which found literacy to be quite common in the 6th century BC. This suggests that education had flourished during the 200-year period. The study explained:

“It seems that during these two centuries that passed between the composition of the Samaria and the Arad corpora, there was an increase in literacy rates within the population of the Hebrew kingdoms.”

Shira Faigenbaum-Golovin, lead researcher of the study, was thrilled with the effectiveness of the new technology. She believes that its use in other archaeological cases could provide key evidence to better understand our history, both in Israel and abroad. She told Sight Magazine:

“The innovative technique can be used in other cases, both in the Land of Israel and beyond. Our innovative tool enables handwriting comparison and can establish the number of authors in a given corpus.”

Tags:
ArchaeologyIsraelTechnology
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  3. John Burger
    Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Inspirational quotes from the legendary Kobe Bryant
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
  6. Daily Catholic Prayer
    Today, say a prayer for your spouse
  7. Zelda Caldwell
    Confession brought Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker back to the …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    “Mama Bosco” is on the way to canonization
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]