Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Art & Culture

Super Bowl ad highlights ‘Agape,’ known in Christianity as the greatest love

Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Feb 03, 2020

In ‘The Four Loves’ C.S. Lewis, described Agape as selfless love, the same as God has for man, and man for God.

It’s been a long time since television ads during the Super Bowl were just ads — and opportunities to make a trip to the kitchen for more chips and guacamole.

We’ve gotten so accustomed to those Monday morning conversations at the office water cooler being as much about the ads as about the game, that we fear missing the commercials almost as much as we fear missing that game-changing play.

But this year advertisers dropped any pretense that Super Bowl LIV was mostly about football as they embraced their role as entertainers in a dizzying exhibition of unrelentingly over-the-top, sometimes hilarious, often ridiculous, celebrity-studded skits. 

A commercial calls for Agape 

Amidst all the frenetic zaniness and snarky inside jokes— what was Mr. Clean doing at Mr. Peanut’s funeral? — one ad stood out for its serious theme.

New York Life’s “Love Takes Action” ad takes viewers through the four words for love, as expressed by the ancient Greeks. The “most admirable” kind of love, “Agape,” is “love as an action,” says the narrator over scenes of people caring for others.

The ad’s narrator defines the four kinds of love:

Philia: “The first is ‘PhiliaPhilia is affection that grows from friendship.

Storge: “Next, there’s ‘Storge’ – the kind you have for a grandparent or a brother.

Eros: The third is ‘Eros,’ the uncontrollable urge to say ‘I love you.’

Agape: “The fourth kind of love is different. It’s the most admirable. It’s called ‘Agape’ – love as an action. It takes courage. Sacrifice. Strength.”

The ad ends with the proposition that living a life of Agape is a life well-lived. “For 175 years,” the insurance company’s ad claims, “we’ve been helping people act on their love, so they can look back, or look ahead, and say – ‘we got it right.’”

What is the Christian meaning of Agape?

The New York Life ad takes its inspiration from C.S. Lewis’ The Four Loves, in which the Christian apologist identified four types of love mentioned in the Bible.

While Philia, Storge, and Eros are based on feelings, Lewis explains, Agape, as it is presented in the New Testament, is a sacrificial love that comes about as an act of will rather than a response to emotions.

As the greatest love of all, Agape represents the selfless love that God has for man and man has for God, and that every Christian should strive for, and is sometimes defined as charity/caritas.

Lewis expanded on the meaning of this Agape/charity love in a private letter before the publication of The Four Loves:

Charity means love. It is called Agape in the N.T. to distinguish it from Eros (sexual love), Storge (family affection) and Philia (friendship). So there are 4 kinds of ‘love’, all good in their proper place, but Agape is the best because it is the kind God has for us and is good in all circumstances… I can practise Agape to God, Angels, Man & Beast, to the good & the bad, the old & the young, the far and the near.”

The Christian meaning of Agape love may best be summed up in Jesus’ words when asked what was the greatest commandment:

Jesus said,“You shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the greatest and the first commandment. The second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. The whole law and the prophets depend on these two commandments.”

 

Tags:
SportsTelevision
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  3. John Burger
    Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Inspirational quotes from the legendary Kobe Bryant
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
  6. Daily Catholic Prayer
    Today, say a prayer for your spouse
  7. Zelda Caldwell
    Confession brought Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker back to the …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    “Mama Bosco” is on the way to canonization
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]