Super Bowl Champion Chiefs thank God for their victory

Zelda Caldwell | Feb 03, 2020

“I’m trying to maximize and glorify Him in everything I do,” said quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, and emerge Super Bowl LIV champions. The grit and determination of the team, lead by 24-year-old quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have been on display throughout the post-season. This was the third straight comeback for the Chiefs, making them the first team to win after trailing by double digits three times in the same postseason.

Prior to the game, Mahomes told reporters that his Christian faith has been an important part of his life, on and off the field.

“Obviously I want to win every game, but I’m glorifying him every single time I’m out there,” Mahomes said, according to a Fox4KC report.

“As long as I’m doing everything the right way and the way that he would want me to do it, then I can walk off the field with my head held high and be able to be the man that I am,” he added.

Immediately after the game, the Chiefs’ CEO, Clark Hunt, whose team last won a Super Bowl title 50 years ago, in 1970, credited God for the team’s success.

“I want to thank the Lord for blessing our family with all these incredible people who helped us bring this championship home,” Chiefs Chairman Hunt said, according to Major League Soccer. “To the Chiefs kingdom, you guys are world champions once again.”

Chiefs offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski told Sports Spectrum that the team’s culture is marked by its strong faith.

“There’s definitely a lot of Christians in the organization, and when it starts at the top, that’s pretty powerful, with the owner, and he kind of sets it from there,” Wisniewski said before the game.

“But there are definitely players following Jesus on the team too and it’s been fun to get to know some of those guys, and try to share with them and encourage them,” he said.

“At the end of the day, when the confetti’s falling, I just hope it’s Jesus that gets the glory,” Wisniewski said.

And thank God, they did.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu, nicknamed the “Landlord” because he holds everyone accountable for their play on the field, gave a fiery speech from the sidelines, urging his teammates to give it their all as they had so many times before.

And hold them accountable he did, as the team rallied to victory, stunning a 49ers team that seemed to have the game in hand. The rest is history, and hours after the last piece of confetti had fallen, Mathieu took to Twitter to show his gratitude and share his faith.

 

https://twitter.com/Mathieu_Era/status/1224390875058491393

Tags:
FaithSports
