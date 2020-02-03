Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Art & Culture

United Nations recognizes Byzantine chant

GREEK ORTHODOX CHOIR
Jekatarinka | Shutterstock
Share
Print
John Burger | Feb 03, 2020

Ancient musical form is added to list of “intangible cultural heritage.”

The United Nations has recognized Byzantine chant as a treasure of intangible cultural heritage.

UNESCO, the U.N.’s culture department, placed the 2000-year-old liturgical musical tradition on a list of intangible cultural heritage in December, along with traditions from around the world such as dances in honor of the Christ Child, Holy Week processions, and a forgiveness ceremony inspired by a pope.

Though Cyprus and Greece were singled out for the recognition, Byzantine chant exists in numerous countries. The word Byzantine refers to that tradition evolving from the Byzantine Empire—centered on Constantinople, the seat of the Roman Empire after the decline of Rome itself. The Church of Constantinople became the mother Church to many others, including those in Slavic lands.

Byzantine Divine Liturgies celebrated by Eastern Orthodox and Eastern Catholic Churches are almost entirely sung.

“Byzantine music is an art transmitted orally. The student listens to the teacher, and then he transmits to others what he learned. Then the student transmits it to his own students and so on,” said Fr. Nikolaos Lympouridis, who teaches Byzantine chant at the School of Byzantine and Traditional Music of the Holy Metropolis of Lemesos, in Limassol, Cyprus. “It is the means through which we express our worship to God and our relation to our fellow human beings.”

“What we are trying to preserve is this old student-teacher relationship, which resembles the loving relatinship between brothers or father and so,” said Evangelos Georgiou, director of the Cypriot Melodists Byzantine Choir.

“As a living art that has existed for more than 2000 years, the Byzantine chant is a significant cultural tradition and comprehensive music system forming part of the common musical traditions that developed in the Byzantine Empire,” UNESCO said. “Highlighting and musically enhancing the liturgical texts of the Greek Orthodox Church, it is inextricably linked with spiritual life and religious worship. This vocal art is mainly focused on rendering the ecclesiastical text; arguably, the chant exists because of the word (logos), since every aspect of the tradition serves to spread the sacred message. Passed on aurally across the generations, its main characteristics have remained over the centuries: it is exclusively vocal music; it is essentially monophonic; the chants are codified into an eight-mode or eight-tone system; and the chant employs different styles of rhythm to accentuate the desired syllables of specific words”

UNESCO noted that in addition to its transmission in church, Byzantine chant is flourishing due to the dedication of experts and non-experts alike, including musicians, choir members, composers, musicologists and scholars who contribute to its study, performance and dissemination.

Here is a collection of Byzantine chants on YouTube:

 

 

Tags:
Byzantine chantChristian Music
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  3. John Burger
    Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Inspirational quotes from the legendary Kobe Bryant
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
  6. Daily Catholic Prayer
    Today, say a prayer for your spouse
  7. Zelda Caldwell
    Confession brought Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker back to the …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    “Mama Bosco” is on the way to canonization
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]