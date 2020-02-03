Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Church

Vatican sends thousands of surgical masks to China

VIRUS
Adam Yusof | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Feb 03, 2020

Sent to 3 provinces most affected by coronavirus

The Office of Papal Charities collaborated with the Missionary Centre of the Chinese Church in Italy to send hundreds of thousands of surgical masks to China, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the Holy See Press Office, the masks have been sent to Hubei, Zhejiand, and Fujian provinces.

The virus has now officially been spread to more than 20 countries.

China reported Monday that since its outbreak in December, more than 360 people have died of the disease in the country.

In mainland China, the total number of confirmed cases was at 17,205 as of Sunday evening, which was an increase of almost 20% over the preceding day.

As the coronavirus continues to pop up around the globe, concern is still mostly linked to the lack of a confirmed cure or treatment protocol. Nevertheless, the fatality rate of the virus is at about 2%.

Read more:
Prayer to protect against the Wuhan coronavirus

On January 27, after the midday Angelus, Pope Francis prayed for those affected by coronavirus.

“May the Lord welcome the dead into his peace, comfort families, and sustain the great commitment by the Chinese community that has already been put in place to combat the epidemic,” he said.

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  3. John Burger
    Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Inspirational quotes from the legendary Kobe Bryant
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
  6. Daily Catholic Prayer
    Today, say a prayer for your spouse
  7. Zelda Caldwell
    Confession brought Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker back to the …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    “Mama Bosco” is on the way to canonization
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]