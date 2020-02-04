11 Tips for dealing with a grumpy teen

Click here to launch the slideshow

As a mom of four kids, ages 12-21, I’ve had the pleasure of raising three teens, with one not far behind. It’s provoked a huge range of emotions — from great annoyance and frustration, to amazement and joy. And that’s both on my part and theirs! While it’s a privilege to guide these youngsters to adulthood, I’d be lying if I said there weren’t times I wanted to tear my hair out.

In order to help my kids cope with the inevitable anxiety, stress, self-esteem issues, and mood swings, while trying to keep sane myself, I’ve had to develop new skills and a level of patience I never knew was possible. We’re getting there, slowly limping along to those adult years and the exciting path that lies ahead. I can now step back and begin to see my kids become the men and women they’re meant to be.

if you’re going through the same experience and need a few survival tips, click on the slideshow for some coping mechanisms and tactics to help get you through to the other side of parenting teens.

