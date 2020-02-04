Prayer to St. Matthew during tax season

Who better to turn to then St. Matthew, the tax collector?
God wants to be active in our lives, especially when it comes to finances! He is ready to help us in our need, but sometimes we simply need to be honest and ask for that help.
One powerful intercessor in this regard is St. Matthew, the tax collector. He was one of Jesus’ original 12 apostles and is known as the patron saint of bankers and tax collectors (and all things finance related). Here is a short prayer from the Roman Missal that asks for his intercession and that we follow in his footsteps.
O God, who with untold mercy were pleased to choose as an Apostle Saint Matthew, the tax collector, grant that, sustained by his example and intercession, we may merit to hold firm in following you. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.
