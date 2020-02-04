Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out

Editor's choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Prayer to St. Matthew during tax season

Philip Kosloski | Feb 04, 2020

Who better to turn to then St. Matthew, the tax collector?

Taxes are a normal part of life in most parts of the world and when it comes that time of the year, it can often lead to an increase in stress and anxiety. While there are various practical things that can be done to minimize stress, prayer should always be one of those things.

God wants to be active in our lives, especially when it comes to finances! He is ready to help us in our need, but sometimes we simply need to be honest and ask for that help.

One powerful intercessor in this regard is St. Matthew, the tax collector. He was one of Jesus’ original 12 apostles and is known as the patron saint of bankers and tax collectors (and all things finance related). Here is a short prayer from the Roman Missal that asks for his intercession and that we follow in his footsteps.

O God, who with untold mercy were pleased to choose as an Apostle Saint Matthew, the tax collector, grant that, sustained by his example and intercession, we may merit to hold firm in following you. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

