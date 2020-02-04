Prayer to St. Matthew during tax season

Taxes are a normal part of life in most parts of the world and when it comes that time of the year, it can often lead to an increase in stress and anxiety. While there are various practical things that can be done to minimize stress, prayer should always be one of those things.

God wants to be active in our lives, especially when it comes to finances! He is ready to help us in our need, but sometimes we simply need to be honest and ask for that help.

One powerful intercessor in this regard is St. Matthew, the tax collector. He was one of Jesus’ original 12 apostles and is known as the patron saint of bankers and tax collectors (and all things finance related). Here is a short prayer from the Roman Missal that asks for his intercession and that we follow in his footsteps.

O God, who with untold mercy were pleased to choose as an Apostle Saint Matthew, the tax collector, grant that, sustained by his example and intercession, we may merit to hold firm in following you. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

