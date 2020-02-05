Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Lifestyle

Does your child want a new baby sibling?

SIBLINGS
Pixabay | Pexels
Share
Print
María Verónica Degwitz | Feb 05, 2020

No matter how many children you have, the arrival of a new family member is always exciting.

If you’ve been practicing NFP to postpone having more children for now, you may have heard your child (or children) ask for another sibling. While each family has its own personal circumstances, it’s important as parents to recognize the reasons why a child may feel that need, especially if you have only one child.

1
Someone to play with

The main reason children ask for a new sibling is they want someone to play with. Friendship is a concept that even little children can understand, and children may realize that it would be great to have a friend who lives with them and can play at any time.

2
An ally

Another reason they may want a sibling is to have an ally on their own level, in contrast with their parents. Children know that their parents are in a different category. Although they love their parents very much and play with them, children also like to have a peer, someone with whom they can team up and share.

3
Looking for help

Children may also be looking for help, knowing that two can do more than one, and that having a sibling help them to tidy their room, pick up toys, or do other chores around the house can be very beneficial.

4
Someone to care for

Another reason your child might want a little brother or sister could be to teach and protect them. Just as they see their parents or older siblings take care of them, the child may want to be more “grown up” and help to teach and care for someone else.

Another child?

These and other reasons are all part of why your child might push for a sibling, but have you given his or her request any real thought?

Although it means more work, you may soon realize that after the first child, everything is easier because you now have experience and can better focus on what is truly important.

It’s also easier to educate in virtues when there are several children at home. Having to share with siblings helps parents teach their children generosity. Siblings can help a child grow in loyalty, respect, cooperation, empathy, etc.

Siblings have a special connection, and this camaraderie helps them train for life. Their social skills are enhanced when they’ve had this training from a young age.

Ultimately, every child is a gift, a living, breathing image and likeness of God, the expression of the fruitfulness of marital love, full of potential and called to eternal joy in heaven. This makes the risks and difficulties of responsible parenthood worthwhile.

Of course, it’s so important to remember that every family is its own little world, and only you know your distinct situation. If your child asks for a little brother or sister at a time when you know it isn’t possible, try to understand your child’s reasons and work to fill that need in other ways. You might encourage a close relationship with a cousin, for example, or help your child become the “big brother or sister” of a child outside your family who needs one. There are many ways we can fill our children’s hearts and help them love others more.

Read more:
9 Ways to prepare your child for a new sibling
Read more:
The next time your kids are fighting, try this genius strategy from Catholic social teaching
Tags:
FamilyMarriageRelationships
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    Confession brought Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker back to the …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    Super Bowl ad highlights ‘Agape,’ known in …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Inspirational quotes from the legendary Kobe Bryant
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis: One of the evils of our day is the loss of a sense …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
  8. Daily Catholic Prayer
    Today, say a prayer for your spouse
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]