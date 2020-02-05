Is life difficult right now? Pray to St. Agatha for perseverance

There will always be times in our lives when it is difficult to wake-up in the morning. Everything appears to be falling apart and we are tempted to lose our faith in God.

It is during those moments of difficulty where we need to cry out to God in our anguish and ask him for help.

One powerful intercessor in this regard is St. Agatha, a young Roman woman of the 3rd century who refused to have sex with a Roman magistrate. For her obstinance she was imprisoned, beaten and subject to excruciating torture that eventually involved the shearing off of her breasts.

If anyone knows about pain, it is St. Agatha!

Yet, in the midst of it all, St. Agatha remained faithful to God and persevered to the bitter end. She remains an example of faithfulness during trial and can intercede for us, asking God for the grace of perseverance. Here is a prayer for this intention, in hopes that whatever trial we endure, our faith will not be shaken.