Is life difficult right now? Pray to St. Agatha for perseverance

The heroic young woman was able to remain faithful in the midst of severe suffering.
It is during those moments of difficulty where we need to cry out to God in our anguish and ask him for help.
One powerful intercessor in this regard is St. Agatha, a young Roman woman of the 3rd century who refused to have sex with a Roman magistrate. For her obstinance she was imprisoned, beaten and subject to excruciating torture that eventually involved the shearing off of her breasts.
If anyone knows about pain, it is St. Agatha!
Yet, in the midst of it all, St. Agatha remained faithful to God and persevered to the bitter end. She remains an example of faithfulness during trial and can intercede for us, asking God for the grace of perseverance. Here is a prayer for this intention, in hopes that whatever trial we endure, our faith will not be shaken.
Dear St. Agatha, glorious virgin and martyr, you suffered yourself to be reviled and buffeted, to be tortured by rack, fire, and sword in a most painful manner; and by this fortitude and heroism you merited to be consoled and gladdened in the midst of your dreadful torments by the sight of your guardian angel and the prince of the apostles: obtain for me, I pray, by your merits and by your intercession with Jesus Christ, your divine Spouse, that I may surfer joyfully every temporal loss, rather than prove unfaithful to my Lord and my God. Ask for me the grace of perseverance, that I may with thee enjoy the beatific vision and praise God forevermore. Amen.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?