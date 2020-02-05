Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Spirituality

Is life difficult right now? Pray to St. Agatha for perseverance

SAINT AGATHA OF SICILY
Lawrence OP | Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Feb 05, 2020

The heroic young woman was able to remain faithful in the midst of severe suffering.

There will always be times in our lives when it is difficult to wake-up in the morning. Everything appears to be falling apart and we are tempted to lose our faith in God.

It is during those moments of difficulty where we need to cry out to God in our anguish and ask him for help.

One powerful intercessor in this regard is St. Agatha, a young Roman woman of the 3rd century who refused to have sex with a Roman magistrate. For her obstinance she was imprisoned, beaten and subject to excruciating torture that eventually involved the shearing off of her breasts.

If anyone knows about pain, it is St. Agatha!

Yet, in the midst of it all, St. Agatha remained faithful to God and persevered to the bitter end. She remains an example of faithfulness during trial and can intercede for us, asking God for the grace of perseverance. Here is a prayer for this intention, in hopes that whatever trial we endure, our faith will not be shaken.

Dear St. Agatha, glorious virgin and martyr, you suffered yourself to be reviled and buffeted, to be tortured by rack, fire, and sword in a most painful manner; and by this fortitude and heroism you merited to be consoled and gladdened in the midst of your dreadful torments by the sight of your guardian angel and the prince of the apostles: obtain for me, I pray, by your merits and by your intercession with Jesus Christ, your divine Spouse, that I may surfer joyfully every temporal loss, rather than prove unfaithful to my Lord and my God. Ask for me the grace of perseverance, that I may with thee enjoy the beatific vision and praise God forevermore. Amen.

 

Read more:
Fighting breast cancer? Here is a patron saint for you
Read more:
When St. Agatha helped stop a volcano from destroying a city
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    Confession brought Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker back to the …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    Super Bowl ad highlights ‘Agape,’ known in …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Inspirational quotes from the legendary Kobe Bryant
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis: One of the evils of our day is the loss of a sense …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
  8. Daily Catholic Prayer
    Today, say a prayer for your spouse
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]