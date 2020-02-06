Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Church

Suzanne Healy, family therapist, named chair of US bishops’ National Review Board

US bishops' National Review Board
United States Conference of Catholic Bishops | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Feb 06, 2020

Healy has served as Victims Assistance Coordinator for largest diocese, Los Angeles.

The US bishops have named Suzanne Healy, a marriage and family therapist, as the next chair of the National Review Board, the body to advise on the bishops’ policies for protection of children and vulnerable adults.

Healy is a former Victims Assistance Coordinator for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, and has already been serving on the national board since 2017.

~

Healy holds a BS in Psychology and a MS in Counseling, M.F.C.C. option, with a Pupil Personnel Services Credential with Advanced Specializations in School Counseling and Child Welfare and Attendance Services, both from California State University in Los Angeles. She is also a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with experience in private practice and as a school counselor and has eighteen years of business management and strategic planning experience with AT&T and Pacific Bell.

From 2008-2016, Mrs. Healy served on the Executive Board of the Los Angeles Department of Mental Health Faith Based Advocacy Council, and as a Committee Member for the Los Angeles City Attorney Office Cyber Crime Prevention Symposium. In 2016, she received the Archdiocese of Los Angeles Department of Health Affairs Excellence Award. She is currently retired and serves on the board of directors for Valley Family Center in San Fernando, California.

Details regarding the National Review Board, its functions, and other members can be found: http://www.usccb.org/about/child-and-youth-protection/the-national-review-board.cfm

Read more:
A first: Woman appointed to managerial role at Vatican’s secretariat of state
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    Confession brought Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker back to the …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    Super Bowl ad highlights ‘Agape,’ known in …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis: One of the evils of our day is the loss of a sense …
  5. Dolors Massot
    6 Tips from a doctor for a happy marriage
  6. Daily Catholic Prayer
    Today, say a prayer for your spouse
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  8. Zelda Caldwell
    Super Bowl Champion Chiefs thank God for their victory
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]