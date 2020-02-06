Suzanne Healy, family therapist, named chair of US bishops’ National Review Board

The US bishops have named Suzanne Healy, a marriage and family therapist, as the next chair of the National Review Board, the body to advise on the bishops’ policies for protection of children and vulnerable adults.

Healy is a former Victims Assistance Coordinator for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, and has already been serving on the national board since 2017.

Healy holds a BS in Psychology and a MS in Counseling, M.F.C.C. option, with a Pupil Personnel Services Credential with Advanced Specializations in School Counseling and Child Welfare and Attendance Services, both from California State University in Los Angeles. She is also a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with experience in private practice and as a school counselor and has eighteen years of business management and strategic planning experience with AT&T and Pacific Bell.

From 2008-2016, Mrs. Healy served on the Executive Board of the Los Angeles Department of Mental Health Faith Based Advocacy Council, and as a Committee Member for the Los Angeles City Attorney Office Cyber Crime Prevention Symposium. In 2016, she received the Archdiocese of Los Angeles Department of Health Affairs Excellence Award. She is currently retired and serves on the board of directors for Valley Family Center in San Fernando, California.

Details regarding the National Review Board, its functions, and other members can be found: http://www.usccb.org/about/child-and-youth-protection/the-national-review-board.cfm