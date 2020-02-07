Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral

Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
A prayer book belonging to St. Francis of Assisi goes on display in Baltimore

SAINT FRANCIS' MISSAL
The Walters Art Museum | Facebook | Fair Use
John Burger | Feb 07, 2020

The missal is said to be the one consulted by the saint and his followers to understand God’s will for them.

In the year 1208, St. Francis of Assisi and two followers reportedly were debating what God’s plan for them might be. Unable to agree, they sought answers at the Church of San Nicolò in Assisi, where Francis often attended Mass. They opened the Missal, which sat on the altar, and the text on the page they turned to urged renouncing earthly goods.

A second time, they opened to a random page, and another passage regarding the renunciation of worldly good appeared.

A third time, they opened at random. The same message appeared.

“This pivotal moment laid the foundation for the Franciscan order,” says The Walters Art Museum in Baltimore, which has just put the missal on public display. “Due to this possible contact with the saint, Franciscans worldwide consider the book, now known as the St. Francis Missal, to be a relic of touch, and many make pilgrimages to Baltimore to see it.”

The exhibition, which also showcases related artifacts, comes following a two-year restoration of the St. Francis Missal. The book, particularly its fragile binding, had suffered from decades of use. The Missal has since been repaired and stabilized, and is being digitized for the Walters’ manuscript website Ex Libris.

“This exhibition is an opportunity for visitors to view one of the museum’s most famous works of art,” said Julia Marciari-Alexander, Andrea B. and John H. Laporte Director. “We are thrilled to once again showcase this key object in our permanent collection, and to share exciting new discoveries.”

The Walters Art Museum has 36,000 objects from around the world spanning more than seven millennia. The exhibit runs through the end of May. Admission is free.

 

 

