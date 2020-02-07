Plastic packaging with an expiration date?

A new sticker program is making Brits rethink their shopping habits.
The Plastic Expiry Date initiative is the brain child of Gagandeep Jhuti and Joe Foale-Groves, two advertising creatives who want to highlight the impact of single-use plastic on the planet.
By showing customers the centuries it will take for their wrapping to decompose, the duo are hoping the stickers will help people to rethink their habits when it comes to buying products wrapped in single-use plastic, like the millions of ready-made meals so popular with office workers.
“The ultimate goal would be for supermarkets to add the Plastic Expiry Date to packaging themselves, as well as hurrying to remove single-use plastic packaging from their shelves,” Jhuti and Foale-Groves shared with Manchester Evening News.
Such initiatives are creative ways to be smarter about how we can each do our part to care for creation and ensure a cleaner, healthier planet for generations to come.
