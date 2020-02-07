Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Church

Pope converts Vatican palace into homeless shelter

PALACE FOR POOR
Sant'Egidio | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Feb 07, 2020

The majestic building is just right for those who will “inherit the kingdom of God.”

Back in November, Pope Francis blessed a project that he dubbed the “Palace of the Poor,” a refurbished Calasanziane convent dating back to the early 1800s. The palace still carries the name of the Roman family that built it centuries ago: Palazzo Migliori – “Palace of the Best.”

When the nuns and the young mothers they cared for moved to other facilities, Pope Francis personally directed his Almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, to turn it into a refuge where the homeless and poor of Rome can sleep, eat, and learn.

Find out the incredible backstory to that here:

Read more:
Vatican opens shelter for poor beside St. Peter’s

It’s prime real estate, with its proximity to St. Peter’s — but for those who occupy the four-story, 16-bed facility (there’s room for 50, with possibilities to expand during cold winter months), the snazzy location that tourists would dream of isn’t what’s important.

One resident, Mario Brezzam, told NBC News the place “feels more like home.”

“I have my own bed, room, and bathroom,” he said.

The Palace of the Poor is entrusted to the lay Catholic Community of Sant’Egidio.

For Sant’Egidio founder Andrea Riccardi, the location is significant — but for spiritual reasons.

“The important thing is that here we are in front of the Vatican, within the heart of the pope, the poor have a home in front of the pope,” he said. Sant’Egidio reports that Francis’ reflection when he visited the facility was: “Beauty heals.”

Volunteers are using the kitchen to prepare hot meals, distributed in the evenings to the homeless who find shelter at one of Rome’s train stations.

During the day, the bottom two floors provide space for volunteers to teach computer classes. There is also space for reading, recreation, and psychological counseling.

The palace still has the feel of a palace, with its high wooden ceilings and artwork on the walls. That’s just perfect, considering those whom the building is for, says the pope’s almoner.

He noted how the father in the Prodigal Son spared no expense in showing his young son that he was welcome and forgiven.

In the chapel, there is a specially framed medal of Our Lady of Confidence, a gift from employees of the Vatican. Holiday Inn donated the beds for the hostel.

Cardinal Krajewski reported that the renovation was a bit miraculous, but that donations were generous — including, for example, someone simply giving them an elevator.

Media use of the terrace, with its magnificent view of St. Peter’s (a perfect backdrop for filming), will partially help to finance the building, though most of the time, the fresh air and lovely landscape of the roof will be for the palace’s residents.

Read more:
Pope Francis to Install Showers for the Homeless at St. Peter’s
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    Super Bowl ad highlights ‘Agape,’ known in …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    Confession brought Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker back to the …
  4. Calah Alexander
    The 3 best exercises for women over 40
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Woman who yanked pope’s arm gets a chance to shake his hand …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    Super Bowl Champion Chiefs thank God for their victory
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis: One of the evils of our day is the loss of a sense …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Powerful photo of med students in front of slave quarters goes …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]