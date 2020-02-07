Pray for the sick with this short prayer

When we are in good health, we should always remember to pray for the sick who are suffering.
Prayers do help and when we aren’t medical professionals, sometimes prayers are the only help we can offer.
Here is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that we can pray for the sick, asking God to restore them to full health.
Heal your servants, O Lord, who are sick, and who put their trust in you.
Send them help, O Lord, and comfort them from your holy place.
O almighty and everlasting God, hear us on behalf of your servants who are sick; for whom we humbly beg the help of your mercy; that, their health being restored to them, they may render thanks to you. Amen.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?