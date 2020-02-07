Pray for the sick with this short prayer

Good health is a true blessing, but during such a time it is tempting to forget the suffering that the sick endure. It is simply not something that comes to mind. Whatever our situation might be, we should pause for a few moments each day to remember the sick, and to pray for them.

Prayers do help and when we aren’t medical professionals, sometimes prayers are the only help we can offer.

Here is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that we can pray for the sick, asking God to restore them to full health.

Heal your servants, O Lord, who are sick, and who put their trust in you. Send them help, O Lord, and comfort them from your holy place. O almighty and everlasting God, hear us on behalf of your servants who are sick; for whom we humbly beg the help of your mercy; that, their health being restored to them, they may render thanks to you. Amen.