Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children

Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
What’s your take on the future? 5 Great reflections from Pope Francis this week

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Feb 07, 2020

Along with these 5 beautiful images, soak in some few-second bits of wisdom

Here is our weekly round-up of five striking statements and expressive images from Pope Francis.

Blessings not burdens

In the Bible, longevity is a blessing. It confronts us with our fragility, with our mutual dependence, with our family and community ties, and above all with our divine sonship. Granting old age, God the Father gives us time to deepen our knowledge of Him, our intimacy with Him, to enter ever more into His heart and surrender ourselves to Him.

~ Audience with participants in an international conference on “The richness of many years,” January 31, 2020

POPE AUDIENCE
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

An illness that can be cured

Old age is not an illness, it is a privilege! Loneliness can be an illness, but with charity, closeness and spiritual comfort we can heal it.

~ Audience with participants in an international conference on “The richness of many years,” January 31, 2020

POPE AUDIENCE
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

No numbers

The sick person is not a number: he or she is a person who needs humanity.

~ Audience with Gruppo Villa Maria care and research foundation, February 1, 2020.

POPE AUDIENCE
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Can you be in awe?

The ability to marvel at the things that surround us favors the religious experience and makes the encounter with the Lord fruitful.

~ Reflection before the midday Angelus, February 2, 2020.

World Day for Consecrated Life
ANDREAS SOLARO | AFP

No hope? No history?

Often forgetfulness of history is accompanied by meager hope for a better tomorrow and resignation in building it. Taking up the memory of the past inspires us to live a common future.

~ On the 150th anniversary of the Roman Capital, February 3, 2020.

Andreas SOLARO | AFP
