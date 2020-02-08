Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Art & Culture

Lourdes celebrates anniversary of apparitions in four-day festival

dyzi0 - Shutterstock
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Feb 08, 2020

The event will feature academic talks, presentations, workshops, Mass, prayer, and more.

The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes is preparing its annual celebration of the anniversary of the apparitions of the Blessed Mother, which took place in the small French town in 1858. The four-day festival is set to kick off this weekend, from the 8th through the 11th of February.

The celebration honors a series of apparitions of the Blessed Virgin, who appeared to St. Bernadette Soubirous over a period of 6 months from February 11 to July 16, 1858. During that time there were 18 apparitions, and this year’s theme, “I am the Immaculate Conception,” is drawn from the very words spoken to St. Bernadette by Our Lady in the 16th apparition.

The annual Lourdes celebration is expected to draw more than 700 pilgrimage directors and hospitality presidents from around the world to take part in the discussion. This year’s guest speaker is Mgr. Rino Fisichella, president of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization, who will discuss the theme of the event.

The festival begins on Saturday the 8th, and the four-day gathering will be full of presentations from priests and academics, as well as workshops on the facilitation of pilgrimages. Each day offers several opportunities to attend Mass, and each night will feature a communal praying of the Rosary by torchlight.

The celebration at Lourdes coincides with the World Day of the Sick, established on February 11 — the feast day of Our Lady of Lourdes — by Pope St. John Paul II in 1992. The World Day of the Sick, a Catholic observation, is close to the heart of the sanctuary at Lourdes, which hosts pilgrims from all over the world who seek healing in the miraculous waters.

This year, for the XXVIII World Day of the Sick, Pope Francis called for “generous gestures” to the sick, poor, excluded, and all those who “bend under the burden,” as well as the medical professionals who work tirelessly to help. He offered them a message of comfort and hope in order to continue their work, following the path mapped out by the Lord Jesus, with the intercession of Mary.

This weekend, as part of the celebration of the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, the Sanctuary expects to receive around 45,000 pilgrims who are sick or disabled, seeking intercession. Mass offered by Mgr. Fisichella will be available, as well as Adoration and a blessing of the sick.

While the feast day celebration is in February, the shrine’s greater pilgrimage season will open up in April. This season will begin with several highly anticipated events, such as:

April 5-8: The FRAT, pilgrimage bringing together 10,000 young people from the Ile-de-France on the theme “There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life.”

April 6-13: 1st “Simon of Cyrene” pilgrimage to celebrate 10 years of the association, which founded 12 shared houses in France for able-bodied and handicapped people.

April 11-18: HCPT (Handicapped Children’s Pilgrimage Trust) English-speaking pilgrimage for disabled children

For more information, visit the Sanctuary’s website.

Tags:
CatholicDevotions and FeastsFrance
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Calah Alexander
    The 3 best exercises for women over 40
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Woman who yanked pope’s arm gets a chance to shake his hand …
  4. Zelda Caldwell
    Super Bowl ad highlights ‘Agape,’ known in …
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    Super Bowl Champion Chiefs thank God for their victory
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis: One of the evils of our day is the loss of a sense …
  7. Louis du Bosnet
    Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Powerful photo of med students in front of slave quarters goes …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]