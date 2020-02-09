Pray this prayer to be a better spouse

Marriage isn’t always easy, and sometimes we need a little extra grace to better love our spouse.
Whatever the situation may be, we are always in need of God’s divine grace. We often forget that marriage is a sacrament and through this sacrament, couples have access to God’s aid in a special way.
Here is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that asks God for help to be a better spouse and could be prayed on a daily basis, reminding us of our constant need to improve our marriage.
O God, bless our union, and enable us to live together in peace and love, in the faithful discharge of all our duties to you, and to each other. Deliver us from every evil temper, from every heedless action, which may in any way weaken or embitter the sacredness of that tie by which you have bound us together. Make me faithful and affectionate, ready to deny my own will and inclination in all things. Let not the trials and crosses of this life induce me to murmur, nor any earthly blessings cause me to forget you, the Author and Giver of all; but by patience and meekness, by prayer and thankfulness, may all things lead us together to eternal union with you, through Jesus Christ. Amen.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?