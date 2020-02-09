Pray this prayer to be a better spouse

While marriage is often very beautiful and enjoyable, sometimes we may have some bad days and have difficulty loving our spouse in the best way possible. Often it is because of some fault or weakness of our own, though occasionally it may be an external event that triggers a disagreement and casts a shadow over the relationship.

Whatever the situation may be, we are always in need of God’s divine grace. We often forget that marriage is a sacrament and through this sacrament, couples have access to God’s aid in a special way.

Here is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that asks God for help to be a better spouse and could be prayed on a daily basis, reminding us of our constant need to improve our marriage.

O God, bless our union, and enable us to live together in peace and love, in the faithful discharge of all our duties to you, and to each other. Deliver us from every evil temper, from every heedless action, which may in any way weaken or embitter the sacredness of that tie by which you have bound us together. Make me faithful and affectionate, ready to deny my own will and inclination in all things. Let not the trials and crosses of this life induce me to murmur, nor any earthly blessings cause me to forget you, the Author and Giver of all; but by patience and meekness, by prayer and thankfulness, may all things lead us together to eternal union with you, through Jesus Christ. Amen.