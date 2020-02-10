Ask St. Joseph to be your protector with this prayer

While God is always with us and stands by us as our ultimate protector, he also allows the saints and angels a unique role as intercessors, who can call upon his power to protect us in our time of need.

One of the most well-known and powerful protectors is St. Joseph, who was the guardian of Jesus when he was a child. He kept him safe from harm as long as he could, until he died a happy death in Jesus’ arms.

Here is a short prayer from the St. Joseph’s Manual (published in 1853) that chooses St. Joseph as your personal patron and protector, asking him to daily intercede for you, while also pledging your own commitment to prayer and purity.