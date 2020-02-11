5 Bible verses asking God for healing

Many biblical characters begged God for healing, and their prayers remain powerful examples for us.
Whatever our situation might be, we shouldn’t be afraid to cry out to God for healing. He always answers our prayers, and while that doesn’t guarantee a miraculous return to full health, sometimes it does.
A good place to turn is the Bible, where many biblical characters asked God for healing. Some of them were fully healed, while others were strengthened in their faith. We can make these prayers our own and ask God to heal us, whether in body or soul.
1Heal me, Lord, that I may be healed; save me, that I may be saved, for you are my praise. (Jeremiah 17:14)
2In their distress they cried to the Lord, who saved them in their peril, Sent forth his word to heal them, and snatched them from the grave. Let them thank the Lord for his mercy, such wondrous deeds for the children of Adam. (Psalm 107:19-21)
3Bless the Lord, my soul; and do not forget all his gifts, Who pardons all your sins, and heals all your ills. (Psalm 103:2-3)
4Jesus, Master! Have pity on us! And when he saw them, he said, Go show yourselves to the priests. As they were going they were cleansed. (Luke 17:13-14)
5Lord, I am not worthy to have you enter under my roof; only say the word and my servant will be healed. (Matthew 8:8)
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?