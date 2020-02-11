5 Bible verses asking God for healing

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve

Editor's choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Philip Kosloski | Feb 11, 2020

Many biblical characters begged God for healing, and their prayers remain powerful examples for us.

There are often times in our lives when an illness or injury will create a great burden, and we may even have difficulty performing our daily activities. It’s not easy to endure, and healing doesn’t always happen immediately.

Whatever our situation might be, we shouldn’t be afraid to cry out to God for healing. He always answers our prayers, and while that doesn’t guarantee a miraculous return to full health, sometimes it does.

A good place to turn is the Bible, where many biblical characters asked God for healing. Some of them were fully healed, while others were strengthened in their faith. We can make these prayers our own and ask God to heal us, whether in body or soul.

1
Heal me, Lord, that I may be healed; save me, that I may be saved, for you are my praise. (Jeremiah 17:14)

2
In their distress they cried to the Lord, who saved them in their peril, Sent forth his word to heal them, and snatched them from the grave. Let them thank the Lord for his mercy, such wondrous deeds for the children of Adam. (Psalm 107:19-21)

3
Bless the Lord, my soul; and do not forget all his gifts, Who pardons all your sins, and heals all your ills. (Psalm 103:2-3)

4
Jesus, Master! Have pity on us! And when he saw them, he said, Go show yourselves to the priests. As they were going they were cleansed. (Luke 17:13-14)

5
Lord, I am not worthy to have you enter under my roof; only say the word and my servant will be healed. (Matthew 8:8)

