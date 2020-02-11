7 Classic boys’ names inspired by great Lenten saints

A selection of meaningful names for any baby born during Lent.
Click here to launch the slideshow
If your baby boy is due to arrive during the season of Lent, you might want to look to some of the great saints whose feast days are celebrated during this solemn time of the year. While several have names that might be a little tricky for the modern boy — such as Hemiterius and Cunegundes — there are many classic and traditional names that would be inspirational for your son all the days of his life.
Read more:12 Beautiful baby names for a spring newborn
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?
Become an Aleteia Patron Today