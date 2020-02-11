7 Classic boys’ names inspired by great Lenten saints

Click here to launch the slideshow

If your baby boy is due to arrive during the season of Lent, you might want to look to some of the great saints whose feast days are celebrated during this solemn time of the year. While several have names that might be a little tricky for the modern boy — such as Hemiterius and Cunegundes — there are many classic and traditional names that would be inspirational for your son all the days of his life.

Read more: 9 Baby names inspired by notable Franciscan friars