Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral

Spirituality

Benedict XVI’s prayer to Our Lady of Lourdes

Our Lady of Lourdes
Pascal Deloche | GoDong
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Feb 11, 2020

“… you are the Smile of God!”

In 2008, Benedict XVI went to France in the context of the jubilee for the 150th anniversary of Our Lady’s apparition.

At a Mass for the sick, he presented his intentions to her with this part of the jubilee prayer:

Because you are the smile of God, the reflection of the light of Christ, the dwelling place of the Holy Spirit,

Because you chose Bernadette in her lowliness, because you are the morning star, the gate of heaven and the first creature to experience the resurrection,

Our Lady of Lourdes, with our brothers and sisters whose hearts and bodies are in pain, we pray to you!

Did Jesus visit his Mother first on Easter morning? Here’s why JPII said “probably so”
Tags:
Benedict XVIPrayerPrayers for a Particular NeedVirgin Mary
