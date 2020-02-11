Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
News

Hong Kong Catholic Church takes strong measures in response to Coronavirus

China News Service／中国新闻网 [CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)]
People wearing masks in Hong Kong for Wuhan coronavirus outbreak
Share
Print
John Burger | Feb 11, 2020

A general dispensation from Mass obligation has been issued for those who are afraid of contracting the virus or who could be sick.

The Catholic Church in Hong Kong has instituted a strict policy about attendance at Mass in response to the Coronavirus in China. The faithful are obliged to wear masks, pay maximum attention to hygiene and maintain a certain distance.

To avoid gatherings of people in closed places as much as possible, the diocese has now granted a dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass to any of the faithful who are afraid of contracting the virus or who have even a slight illness. At the same time, it is providing a live stream of Mass so that such people can view it via computer. Those who follow the Mass this way can receive Holy Communion “spiritually,” rather physically.

Another possibility suggested by the diocese is to meditate on the Sunday liturgical readings at home and praying the rosary.

Following the government’s directives, the diocese asked the faithful who have visited a region affected by the Coronavirus or have traveled abroad or have been in contact with people suspected of being infected with the Coronavirus not to attend Mass and to remain in isolation for 14 days.

In a press conference Tuesday, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said the disease has been named: COVID-19.

“As of 6am Geneva time this morning, there were 42,708 confirmed cases reported in China, and tragically we have now surpassed 1000 deaths — 1017 people in China have lost their lives to this virus. Most of the cases and most of the deaths are in Hubei province, Wuhan.”

Ghebreyesus said that outside China, there are 393 cases in 24 countries, and one death.

He said he briefed United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the two “agreed to leverage the power of the entire UN system in the response.”

“Today we have also activated a UN Crisis Management Team, to be led by [Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Programme] Dr. Mike Ryan,” he said. “This will help WHO focus on the health response while the other agencies can bring their expertise to bear on the wider social, economic and developmental implications of the outbreak so we are all working to our strengths.”

He said that a vaccine could be ready in 18 months, and that in the meantime, it is important for individuals to cooperate in trying to avoid the spread of the virus. To that end, he advised persons to:

  • Clean hands regularly, either with alcohol-based rub or soap and water.
  • Keep a distance from someone who is coughing or sneezing.
  • Cover mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing.
Tags:
ChinaCoronavirus
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Calah Alexander
    The 3 best exercises for women over 40
  3. David Ives
    The Vatican’s list of greatest movies (with English subtitles)
  4. Salvador Aragones
    What did people eat in Old Testament times?
  5. Larry Peterson
    Mary miraculously spoke through this image, which was rescued …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    5 Things Catholics Should Know About First Fridays
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Woman who yanked pope’s arm gets a chance to shake his hand …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Rome hosts Tim Tebow’s “Night to Shine” special …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]