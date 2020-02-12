Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

V. M. Traverso
7 Little-known facts about Michelangelo’s Pietà
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Kathleen N. Hattrup
There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the Rosary can’t solve

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Church

6 Things to know about ‘Querida Amazonia’

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Aleteia | Feb 12, 2020

Pope Francis’ document after the Amazon synod a heartfelt “poem” from the perspective of the Gospel

Today the Holy Father has released his most recent writing: the post-synodal exhortation, Querida Amazonia. Here’s a briefing on what you should know.

What is it?

A post-synodal apostolic exhortation (or simply “apostolic exhortation”) is a letter written by the Pope reflecting on a particular theme. Apostolic exhortations typically follow Roman synods. Querida Amazonia represents Pope Francis’ response to the fall 2019 synod held in Rome. 

So far, Pope Francis has written four apostolic exhortations, among them his most recentconcerning young people and the ChurchChristus Vivit (2019) and the much-discussed exhortation on the subject of marriage Amoris Laetitia (2016).

The Title

“Querida Amazonia” literally means “the beloved Amazon.” Like most papal writings, the name comes from the document’s first few words. Making use of a markedly poetic form and voice, Pope Francis employs an especially lyrical style to laud the beauty of the Amazon region. 

In fact, the Holy Father offers a breadth of literary knowledge, weaving excerpts of poetry throughout the text. The images and selections of verse underscore one of the exhortation’s main concerns: animating environmental and ecological stewardship.

“Dreams for the Amazon region”

Querida Amazonia is structured around four “dreams” or hopes Pope Francis has for the Amazon region. This structure calls to mind the Holy Father’s 2015 speech to the American congress which highlighted the work of four Americans. These are the four dreams, the four major sections of the exhortation:

I dream of an Amazon region that fights for the rights of the poor, the original peoples and the least of our brothers and sisters, where their voices can be heard and their dignity advanced.

I dream of an Amazon region that can preserve its distinctive cultural riches, where the beauty of our humanity shines forth in so many varied ways.

I dream of an Amazon region that can jealously preserve its overwhelming natural beauty and the superabundant life teeming in its rivers and forests.

I dream of Christian communities capable of generous commitment, incarnate in the Amazon region, and giving the Church new faces with Amazonian features (7).

“The prophecy of contemplation”

The Holy Father, once director of a retreat center, begs the Church, “Let us awaken our God-given aesthetic and contemplative sense that so often we let languish.” (56) The invitation to allow beauty to awaken wonder calls to mind his words from Laudato Si. In that encyclical letter, Pope Francis notes that, “Saint Francis, faithful to Scripture, invites us to see nature as a magnificent book in which God speaks to us and grants us a glimpse of his infinite beauty and goodness. […] Rather than a problem to be solved, the world is a joyful mystery to be contemplated with gladness and praise.” Engendering true contemplation will unite our hearts to God and allow us to weep for our sins.

“The message that needs to be heard in the Amazon region”

For Pope Francis, love for the poor is directly, inextricably connected to love for Christ. He writes, “An authentic option for the poor and the abandoned, while motivating us to liberate them from material poverty and to defend their rights, also involves inviting them to a friendship with the Lord that can elevate and dignify them.” (63) We can never be content with a mere social message; we who have heard the Gospel love the poor because we see Christ in them. We must never be afraid to proclaim this saving reality.

“The strength and gift of women”

Recognizing the enormous contributions Amazonian women have made to their communities, Pope Francis praises women, in particular, for handing on the faith. He writes, “For centuries, women have kept the Church alive in those places through their remarkable devotion and deep faith.  Some of them, speaking at the Synod, moved us profoundly by their testimony.” 

Here we find Pope Francis insisting that clericalizing women would demean their accomplishments and vital contributions to the Church. The Holy Father continues, saying, “The Lord chose to reveal his power and his love through two human faces: the face of his divine Son made man and the face of a creature, a woman, Mary.  Women make their contribution to the Church in a way that is properly theirs, by making present the tender strength of Mary, the Mother.”

Read more:
Father Pedro, the Polish priest who boats his way to serve the indigenous people of the Amazon
Read more:
A literature teacher pope: ‘Querida Amazonia’ a call to stop and admire something beautiful

 

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. David Ives
    The Vatican’s list of greatest movies (with English subtitles)
  3. Salvador Aragones
    What did people eat in Old Testament times?
  4. Larry Peterson
    Mary miraculously spoke through this image, which was rescued …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Ask St. Joseph to be your protector with this prayer
  6. Fr. Edward Looney
    Similarities between Our Lady’s two apparitions on February …
  7. Daily Catholic Prayer
    If you are a procrastinator, here’s a prayer to the Holy …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer to be a better spouse
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]