Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Flowers have an important role at Mass
Kathleen N. Hattrup
There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the Rosary can’t solve

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Inspiring Stories

Man says Knights saved him during heart attack — an act that saved his soul

MAN, HELP, HEART MASSAGE
Mongkolchon Akesin | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Andrew Fowler | Feb 12, 2020

“I am eternally grateful to God that he put a Knight of Columbus in front of me when I was fighting for my life.”

Albert Johnson and his wife were finishing up the last walkthrough after the sale of their Arizona home of 10 years. They were moving back to Minnesota where they grew up, to be with their children who still lived there. As they closed the front door and walked toward their car, Albert felt a sharp pain in his chest and fell to the ground.

He was having a heart attack.

“As I fell someone jumped from a car and began CPR,” Johnson said in a letter to the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council Office. “All I can remember, and from what my wife tells me, is that this man had a rosary in his hand and kept repeating ‘Hail Mary, full of grace’ over and over and over until the paramedics arrived.”

That man was Kenneth Ford, a Knight from Father John Arens Council 9678 in Sun Lakes, Arizona, who lived two blocks away. Ford himself converted to the faith shortly after moving to Minnesota more than 20 years ago. He joined the Knights of Columbus soon after. Years later he moved to Arizona to help care for his mother. 

Ford was stopped at a stop sign while on a run to pick up groceries before a council meeting. He was wearing a Knights shirt and had a rosary in his pocket. 

Ford saw Johnson collapse while stopped. Initially he thought the older man had tripped. But when he saw Johnson losing consciousness, Ford began administering CPR and told Johnson’s wife to call 9-1-1. Ford had received his certification as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) years earlier.

“I just grabbed the rosary out of my pocket and when I did the compressions, I said the Hail Mary as my cadence, to get into a rhythm,” Ford said. 

He administered CPR for nearly seven minutes until paramedics arrived. As the paramedics were tending to Johnson, Ford asked Johnson’s wife if her husband had a rosary. She said her husband hadn’t had one or even prayed the Hail Mary for more than 50 years. Johnson was raised Catholic, and even remembered the Knights of Columbus dressing up on special occasions and hosting pancake breakfasts. But when Johnson met his wife, a Lutheran, following his return from the Korean War, he decided to raise his family Lutheran. 

Ford decided to give Johnson his rosary and the name of his priest to call from St. Steven’s Catholic Church. Johnson did just that, talking to a priest, and referring to the rosary as one of his “prized possessions.”

“My doctors told me that I am alive today because of the actions of this man,” Johnson writes. “This has touched my very soul and I am eternally grateful to God that he put a Knight of Columbus in front of me when I was fighting for my life.”

But Ford, who is humbled by the experience, credits the Knights of Columbus councils that Johnson knew more than 50 years ago with giving him hope in his time of need.

“They laid a foundation for him later that when he came in contact, he knew who the Knights of Columbus were by seeing my shirt. That meant something to him,” Ford said. “It proves that the work that we do now may not bear fruit immediately, but down the road it can grow and blossom into something that is amazing.” 

To learn more about the Knights, click here.

Share your story with Andrew.fowler@kofc.org

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. David Ives
    The Vatican’s list of greatest movies (with English subtitles)
  3. Salvador Aragones
    What did people eat in Old Testament times?
  4. Larry Peterson
    Mary miraculously spoke through this image, which was rescued …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Ask St. Joseph to be your protector with this prayer
  6. Fr. Edward Looney
    Similarities between Our Lady’s two apparitions on February …
  7. Daily Catholic Prayer
    If you are a procrastinator, here’s a prayer to the Holy …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer to be a better spouse
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]