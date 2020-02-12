Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Kathleen N. Hattrup
There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the Rosary can’t solve
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Spirituality

Single? Pray this prayer for a future spouse

PRAYING
Pascal Deloche | GoDong
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Feb 12, 2020

If God is calling you to the sacrament of marriage, here is a prayer for you.

It can be difficult to be single and feel called to the sacrament of marriage. We may firmly believe that God is calling us to matrimony, but not know anyone that we would even consider dating!

Whatever the case may be, it is always appropriate to pray and cry out to God in our anguish. He alone can lift our burdens and show us the path we must follow.

In the meantime, here is a prayer for a future spouse, asking God to provide someone who will walk together with you in holiness.

O Jesus, lover of the young, the dearest Friend I have, in all confidence I open my heart to You to beg Your light and assistance in the important task of planning my future. Give me the light of Your grace, that I may decide wisely concerning the person who is to be my partner through life. Dearest Jesus, send me such a one whom in Your divine wisdom You judge best suited to be united with me in marriage. May her/his character reflect some of the traits of Your own Sacred Heart. May s/he be upright, loyal, pure, sincere and noble, so that with united efforts and with pure and unselfish love we both may strive to perfect ourselves in soul and body, as well as the children it may please You to entrust to our care. Bless our friendship before marriage, that sin may have no part in it. May our mutual love bind us so closely, that our future home may ever be most like Your own at Nazareth.

O Mary Immaculate, sweet Mother of the young, to your special care I entrust the decision I am to make as to my future wife/husband. You are my guiding Star! Direct me to the person with whom I can best cooperate in doing God’s Holy Will, with whom I can live in peace, love and harmony in this life, and attain to eternal joys in the next.
Amen.

Read more:
Novena to St. Valentine, patron of engaged couples and happy marriages
Read more:
Novena prayer for those seeking a spouse
Tags:
MarriagePrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. David Ives
    The Vatican’s list of greatest movies (with English subtitles)
  3. Salvador Aragones
    What did people eat in Old Testament times?
  4. Larry Peterson
    Mary miraculously spoke through this image, which was rescued …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Ask St. Joseph to be your protector with this prayer
  6. Fr. Edward Looney
    Similarities between Our Lady’s two apparitions on February …
  7. Daily Catholic Prayer
    If you are a procrastinator, here’s a prayer to the Holy …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer to be a better spouse
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]