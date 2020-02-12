Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Daniel Esparza
The oldest, most complete Gospel book on Earth is in Ethiopia
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Lifestyle

Why parents of teens should mean what they say

TEENAGE DAUGHTER
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Mathilde De Robien | Feb 12, 2020

Our adolescents need us to set proper boundaries, even when they don’t like it.

“Love without demands makes me weak; demands without love discourage me; demanding love makes me grow,” said St. John Bosco. Between permissiveness and authoritarianism lies demanding love, which knows how to set a framework and limits for children in order to help them grow, even at the risk of displeasing them at the time.

Nathalie de Boisgrollier, parenting coach and author, sometimes hears parents admit, “I find it hard to say no because I’m afraid that my child won’t love me anymore.” This fear of upsetting your children, of being rejected by them, creates situations where parents no longer know how to say no. Child psychiatrist Marcel Rufo also sees this phenomenon, and cites the example of some divorced fathers who “are becoming more and more ‘Club Med dads’ — a kind of playmate who does everything to please his child,” he told Psychologie Magazine.

Love requires setting limits

Believe it or not, saying no and daring to oppose your teenagers is a gift you give them. “Setting a framework and limits may displease them at the time, but it’s to better meet their deepest needs,” says de Boisgrollier. She doesn’t praise authoritarianism, but “children need to have a framework, to have clear limits set which make them feel secure.”

In this sense, an act of authority is an act of love. To want what is good for your children, even if that means imposing that good sometimes, is part of loving them. On the other hand, to be indifferent to what is good for them is a lack of love. And standing firm in your position offers them a model of a self-confident and responsible adult.

Accept negative reactions

Yes, teenagers may react strongly when you forbid them to do something. Nonetheless, de Boisgrollier encourages you to stand your ground.

“Frustration is a learning process. Accept that your child may react very emotionally. Accept that your child ‘hates’ you for refusing – or more precisely, accept that they pretend to hate you when they’re frustrated.” That’s what they pretend, but it’s not the truth.

Choose your battles

You need to be a realist. It would be pointless to fight over everything.

“The more your son or daughter grows up, the less you will be able to fight on all fronts at the same time: clothing style, personal hygiene, friendships, schedules, schooling … Define what’s non-negotiable for you and know how to let go of what’s secondary,” advises de Boisgrollier.

It may be counter-intuitive, but teens feel loved when you set firm, fair limits for them—of course, with as much compassion and understanding as you can muster. And even if your teen is upset at the time, he or she will thank you later, as the good sense of your adult guidance becomes evident.

Read more:
11 Tips for dealing with a grumpy teen
Read more:
The surprising wisdom of teenagers
Tags:
FamilyParenting
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. David Ives
    The Vatican’s list of greatest movies (with English subtitles)
  3. Salvador Aragones
    What did people eat in Old Testament times?
  4. Larry Peterson
    Mary miraculously spoke through this image, which was rescued …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Ask St. Joseph to be your protector with this prayer
  6. Fr. Edward Looney
    Similarities between Our Lady’s two apparitions on February …
  7. Daily Catholic Prayer
    If you are a procrastinator, here’s a prayer to the Holy …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer to be a better spouse
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]