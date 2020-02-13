Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the Rosary can’t solve
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Lifestyle

5 Famous dreams in the Bible and how they can inspire us today

HAMMOCK,SUMMER,RELAX
Mateusz Dach | Pexels CC0
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Feb 13, 2020

Sometimes the key to understanding a dream is to listen to God.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Dreams can often leave us anxious, hopeful, or just plain confused — and that’s if you even remember them! Even in the Bible, where there are several references to dreams, it’s not always clear. Sometimes people were called to see dreams as symbolic, but in some special cases, dreams were a way for God to speak directly to the person, telling them what to do. The way the dreamer responded demonstrated the importance of staying true to God’s Word and not straying from the path of righteousness.

While there are various ways to interpret dreams, one of the ways we can be inspired by dreams in the Bible is to reflect on how each of the people who experienced God’s voice in a dream bravely took action and trusted God to lead them and fulfill his promises. Whenever and wherever we think God is speaking to us, we can do the same. Here are 5 dreams in the Bible to inspire us in our own lives.

Launch the slideshow

 

Read more:
Help your children have sweet dreams with this prayer from the Bible
Read more:
For those whose dreams won’t seem to come true, here’s a saint for you

 

Tags:
Scripture
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Salvador Aragones
    What did people eat in Old Testament times?
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Ask St. Joseph to be your protector with this prayer
  4. David Ives
    The Vatican’s list of greatest movies (with English subtitles)
  5. Fr. Edward Looney
    Similarities between Our Lady’s two apparitions on February …
  6. Daily Catholic Prayer
    If you are a procrastinator, here’s a prayer to the Holy …
  7. Larry Peterson
    Mary miraculously spoke through this image, which was rescued …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer to be a better spouse
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]