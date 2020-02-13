5 Famous dreams in the Bible and how they can inspire us today

Click here to launch the slideshow

Dreams can often leave us anxious, hopeful, or just plain confused — and that’s if you even remember them! Even in the Bible, where there are several references to dreams, it’s not always clear. Sometimes people were called to see dreams as symbolic, but in some special cases, dreams were a way for God to speak directly to the person, telling them what to do. The way the dreamer responded demonstrated the importance of staying true to God’s Word and not straying from the path of righteousness.

While there are various ways to interpret dreams, one of the ways we can be inspired by dreams in the Bible is to reflect on how each of the people who experienced God’s voice in a dream bravely took action and trusted God to lead them and fulfill his promises. Whenever and wherever we think God is speaking to us, we can do the same. Here are 5 dreams in the Bible to inspire us in our own lives.