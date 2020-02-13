Hey, come find us at Hozana.org

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the "Lamb of God"
J-P Mauro
Alex Trebek says he learned about the power of prayer in Catholic school
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
There's no problem, no matter how difficult, that the Rosary can't solve

Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the "Lamb of God"
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn't know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant's last great acts
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Feb 13, 2020

We have a prayer community starting up … to go deeper in love and life

Hozana.org is a social network for prayer. It started five years ago, and has collected some great prayer communities, sponsored by the likes of the Augustinians and Carmelites.

We decided to jump in on the fun, and are hosting a prayer community called “Love-in’-life” … love in life, loving life, love and life … all of that!

Tell me more, tell me more, what is love at first sight… 

For the feast of love (yeah, ok, probably Easter, or Christmas, or Holy Thursday should get that title, but we’re talking about Valentine’s Day) join the online community of prayer that will draw you to love throughout the year.

Come and join Lov-in’-life! Every fortnight you will receive thoughts about love and commitment, about the meaning of marriage (and preparing for it!), and ways to make your love for your Valentine grow strong!

If you are just getting into a relationship, if you’re a newlywed, if you’re trying to get to the 10-year “first down,” if you’re a parent seeing the teenage years coming fast, or if you’ve celebrated so many anniversaries you lost count a long time ago,  this community is for you!

Join us at Hozana.org.

