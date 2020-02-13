Hey, come find us at Hozana.org

Hozana.org

is a social network for prayer. It started five years ago, and has collected some great prayer communities, sponsored by the likes of the Augustinians and Carmelites.

We decided to jump in on the fun, and are hosting a prayer community called “Love-in’-life” … love in life, loving life, love and life … all of that!

Tell me more, tell me more, what is love at first sight…

For the feast of love (yeah, ok, probably Easter, or Christmas, or Holy Thursday should get that title, but we’re talking about Valentine’s Day) join the online community of prayer that will draw you to love throughout the year.

Come and join Lov-in’-life! Every fortnight you will receive thoughts about love and commitment, about the meaning of marriage (and preparing for it!), and ways to make your love for your Valentine grow strong!

If you are just getting into a relationship, if you’re a newlywed, if you’re trying to get to the 10-year “first down,” if you’re a parent seeing the teenage years coming fast, or if you’ve celebrated so many anniversaries you lost count a long time ago, this community is for you!

Join us at Hozana.org.