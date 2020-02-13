Meditate daily on St. Paul’s definition of love

Love is a word used frequently in today’s world, but its definition is not easily established. For many love is a feeling that comes and goes and passes away. While this is certainly one aspect of love, it doesn’t get to the heart of love according to the Gospel.

St. Paul explains the various qualities of “true love” in his letter to the Corinthians. The passage is frequently recited at weddings, so many are familiar with it.

However, do we take St. Paul’s words to heart and live them out?

Here are St. Paul’s words that we should meditate on daily, especially if we are married or in a dating relationship. The love that St. Paul describes is truly a love that endures and will stand the test of time. It is not a passing emotion, but an action of the will.

If you want to experience “true love,” love one another as St. Paul describes.

Love is patient and kind; love is not jealous or boastful; it is not arrogant or rude. Love does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrong, but rejoices in the right. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends. (1 Corinthians 13:4-8)