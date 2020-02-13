Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
New prayer approved to ask intercession of Blessed James Miller

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Feb 13, 2020

In a world that denies the dignity of the human person …

Beatified in December, Blessed James Miller is only the second native-born US martyr. His feast day is February 13, the anniversary of his martyrdom.

Here is a prayer to request his intercession and to ask God for an increase in respect for human dignity.

Read more:
Brother Fix-It gave his life in Guatemala: Another American martyr to be beatified

Prayer for the Intercession of Blessed Brother James Miller, FSC

O Blessed Brother James Miller, you heard God’s call to become a Brother of the Christian Schools and so became a sign of faith to youth in the United States and in Central America.

You placed your life and your trust in Divine Providence and, for spreading the faith, merited the crown of martyrdom.

In a world that denies the dignity of the human person, obtain for us from Divine Providence an ever increasing love of God and our neighbor, especially the poor and oppressed.

Obtain for us also the favor we are now asking for [mention request] and the grace and strength to be a witness to Christ’s love to all. Amen.

Imprimatur: +William Patrick Callahan, OFM Conv., Bishop of La Crosse – February 7, 2020

Read more:
Exclusive photos: Wisconsin martyr’s sister tells what it’s like to have a saint in the family
