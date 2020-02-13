Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Kathleen N. Hattrup
There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the Rosary can’t solve

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Inspiring Stories

School principal felt “called by God” to donate kidney to students’ father

[facebook url="https://www.facebook.com/utswnews/videos/509526159703955/" /]
Share
Print
Patty Knap | Feb 13, 2020

She didn’t even know him, but it kept tugging at her heart.

Two years ago, principal Sarah Schecter, Ph.D, found out the father of three of her students needed a kidney.
Nate Jones is the father of Aaron, Sydney, and William, students at The Oakridge School in Arlington, Texas.
“It sounded really bleak,” Schecter told WFAA in Dallas.
In spite of not knowing the kids’ father personally, Schecter began to feel like God wanted her to donate her kidney to him. “I know this sounds weird, because I’m not the type of person who hears the voice of God, but I just felt called to give him my kidney. I did not want to. It was not on my list of things to do. So, I just kept thinking that someone else would give him a kidney and that it would work out. … But it kept being on my heart, that I was the person to do it.”
Over the Christmas break in 2018, Schecter talked with her family about what was on her heart. They responded by encouraging her. Then in March 2019, Schecter had herself tested to see if she was a match. She was. “In a way, why wouldn’t I be? Since God put it on my heart, why would it not be the perfect match then?” she said.
Her church and others prayed for her during the month before surgery. Schecter focused on Psalm 118:24: “This is the day that the Lord has made; Let us rejoice and be glad in it.” The surgery was a success for both the donor and recipient.
Jones said he doesn’t know how to repay Schecter. Schecter told him, “There’s something bold for you to do. God will give it to you. You’ve got a good kidney now. Just go forward and do what you need to do.”
Many have been astounded by Schecter’s tremendous gift to a man in need. “Truth is, I’m a normal person. I listened to God one time and followed through …” she said. “I wish I would have listened to God more. Who knows what exciting adventures I would have taken if I had listened more?”
Tags:
Inspiration
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Salvador Aragones
    What did people eat in Old Testament times?
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Ask St. Joseph to be your protector with this prayer
  4. David Ives
    The Vatican’s list of greatest movies (with English subtitles)
  5. Fr. Edward Looney
    Similarities between Our Lady’s two apparitions on February …
  6. Daily Catholic Prayer
    If you are a procrastinator, here’s a prayer to the Holy …
  7. Larry Peterson
    Mary miraculously spoke through this image, which was rescued …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer to be a better spouse
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]