School principal felt “called by God” to donate kidney to students’ father

Two years ago, principal Sarah Schecter, Ph.D, found out the father of three of her students needed a kidney.

Nate Jones is the father of Aaron, Sydney, and William, students at The Oakridge School in Arlington, Texas.

“It sounded really bleak,” Schecter told WFAA in Dallas.

In spite of not knowing the kids’ father personally, Schecter began to feel like God wanted her to donate her kidney to him. “I know this sounds weird, because I’m not the type of person who hears the voice of God, but I just felt called to give him my kidney. I did not want to. It was not on my list of things to do. So, I just kept thinking that someone else would give him a kidney and that it would work out. … But it kept being on my heart, that I was the person to do it.”

Over the Christmas break in 2018, Schecter talked with her family about what was on her heart. They responded by encouraging her. Then in March 2019, Schecter had herself tested to see if she was a match. She was. “In a way, why wouldn’t I be? Since God put it on my heart, why would it not be the perfect match then?” she said.

Her church and others prayed for her during the month before surgery. Schecter focused on Psalm 118:24: “This is the day that the Lord has made; Let us rejoice and be glad in it.” The surgery was a success for both the donor and recipient.

Jones said he doesn’t know how to repay Schecter. Schecter told him, “There’s something bold for you to do. God will give it to you. You’ve got a good kidney now. Just go forward and do what you need to do.”

Many have been astounded by Schecter’s tremendous gift to a man in need. “Truth is, I’m a normal person. I listened to God one time and followed through …” she said. “I wish I would have listened to God more. Who knows what exciting adventures I would have taken if I had listened more?”