Forming a beautiful future: 5 Insightful reflections from Pope Francis this week

Along with these 5 beautiful images, soak in some few-second bits of wisdom
Creating poets
We cannot educate without leading a person to beauty, without leading the heart to beauty. Forcing my talk a little, I would say that an education is not successful if you do not know how to create poets. The path of beauty is a challenge that must be addressed.
~ Address to participants at a seminar on “Education: The Global Compact,” sponsored by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, February 7, 2020
Getting up again
“Salt” is the disciple who, despite daily failures – because we all have them – gets up again from the dust of his errors, and begins again with courage and patience, every day, to seek dialogue and encounter with others. “Salt” is the disciple who does not seek consensus and praise, but strives to be a humble, constructive presence, faithful to the teachings of Jesus Who came into the world not to be served, but to serve. And there is great need for this attitude!
~ Reflection before the midday Angelus on Sunday, February 9, 2020
Bringing Him
Like Mary, and with her, we are called to make present and almost tangible together, for the humanity of today, Jesus, the Son of God who in her womb became the firstborn among many brothers and sisters (cf. Rom 8: 29) and who lives, Risen, among those who are one in His Name (cf. Mt 18: 20).
~ Message to bishops and friends of the Focolare Movement, marking the centenary of the birth of the Servant of God Chiara Lubich, February 10, 2020
Duty doesn't bring love
Can a person love in coldness? Can a person love as an obligation, out of duty? Of course not.
~ General audience, February 12, 2020
Prayer to Our Lady
Mother of life … Show yourself the Mother of all creatures,
in the beauty of the flowers, the rivers,
the great river that courses through it
and all the life pulsing in its forests.
Tenderly care for this explosion of beauty.
~ From Querida Amazonia, released February 12, 2020; dated February 2, 2020
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?