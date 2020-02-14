Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Alex Trebek says he learned about the power of prayer in Catholic school
Kathleen N. Hattrup
There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the Rosary can’t solve
Philip Kosloski
Flowers have an important role at Mass
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Lifestyle

How St. Valentine’s Day is celebrated around the world

peace
LittlePerfectStock | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Feb 14, 2020

Most countries honor this feast day, but how they celebrate it varies greatly from place to place.

Click here to launch the slideshow

The West has a habit of spreading around the globe its most cherished cultural institutions—Santa Claus, Hallowe’en, Starbucks, KFC. Unlike fried chicken, however, which is pretty much the same the world over, some customs don’t translate in quite the same way to other countries. It turns out that the celebration of St. Valentine’s Day looks very different in different parts of the world.

There are places that celebrate St. Valentine’s Day much as Americans do, with dinner dates, long-stemmed roses, and boxes full of chocolate. But some places see it as a day to celebrate family or friends, or as a day for women to show affection for men, Sadie Hawkins-style. Some countries don’t even celebrate on February 14 at all, but instead have a different day of the year set aside to honor lovers and romance.

However you celebrate this day (and even if you don’t!), come along and see the wide variety of ways in which different countries honor St. Valentine’s Day by clicking the slideshow.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
5 Unromantic ways to get in on the Valentine’s Day love (if you’re single)
Read more:
4 Romantic movies for Valentine’s Day based on literary classics
Tags:
LoveTravel
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Ask St. Joseph to be your protector with this prayer
  3. Daily Catholic Prayer
    If you are a procrastinator, here’s a prayer to the Holy …
  4. Salvador Aragones
    What did people eat in Old Testament times?
  5. Fr. Edward Looney
    Similarities between Our Lady’s two apparitions on February …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer to be a better spouse
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]