Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
V. M. Traverso
7 Little-known facts about Michelangelo’s Pietà
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Philip Kosloski
Flowers have an important role at Mass

Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Drive away the devil with this morning prayer

Philip Kosloski | Feb 15, 2020

Begin your day by engaging in a little spiritual warfare!

It is often said that how well your morning goes will determine the outlook of your day. This is especially true in the spiritual life!

If we allow ourselves to be lured by a temptation early in the morning, we will be more susceptible to spiritual attacks as the day progresses. This is why it is important to begin the day by declaring our love and loyalty to God, asking him to drive away the devil and his temptations.

Here is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that can be added to your morning prayers, fortifying your life with the “armor of God.”

O Holy Trinity, one God, defend me this day from the deceits and temptations of the devil, keep me from all sin, and preserve me from sudden and unprovided death. Raise up, O God, my body from sleep and drowsiness, and my soul from sin, that I may praise and glorify thy holy name, to whom belongs all benediction, and honor, and wisdom, and thanksgiving, now and for ever. Amen.

Read more:
4 Powerful exorcisms that Jesus performed in the Gospels
Read more:
A prayer of exorcism taught by Saint Anthony
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSatan
